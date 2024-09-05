Fact check: Do Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have breakup contract and Pre-decided End Date of Their Relationship?

Social media was abuzz on Tuesday after an alleged document surfaced, claiming a "pre-planned breakup" between NFL star Travis Kelce and pop singer Taylor Swift. According to a report by the Daily Mail, the document, supposedly created by Los Angeles-based PR firm Full Scope, outlined a strategy for their split, with an announcement date set for September 28. It suggested releasing an official statement three days later to "allow the initial media frenzy to settle and ensure clarity." The statement was intended to be "gracious, respectful and stress mutual respect," said the report.

The document included a sample statement: "Travis and Taylor have decided to part ways after careful consideration. They both value and respect each other's personal lives and appreciate your respect for privacy during this time. They are both committed to their careers and personal growth. They remain friends and wish each other the best."

However, Full Scope has denied the authenticity of the document. A spokesperson stated, "The documents are entirely false and fabricated and were not created, issued, or authorized by this firm." They also mentioned that their legal team is involved in taking action against those responsible for the forgery. "We have engaged our legal team to initiate proceedings against the individuals or entities responsible for the unlawful and injurious forgery of documents," the agency said.

The fake document, titled "Comprehensive Media Plan For Travis Kelce's Relations Following Breakup with Taylor Swift," was first posted on Reddit before being deleted. Some fans speculated it might be a prank or fan project, noting that Full Scope's logo is publicly accessible. Full Scope has since engaged Reddit's legal team to pursue those involved in creating and sharing the document.

In the midst of these rumors, Kelce spoke warmly about Swift during an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show. He shared that Swift has been eager to learn about football and joked that she's been drafting plays for him. "She's a little biased and just creates plays for me," Kelce said humorously, adding that none of her plays have made it to his coach, Andy Reid, yet.

Kelce and Swift, both 34, sparked dating rumors in 2023, making their relationship public when Swift attended a Kansas City Chiefs game in September of that year.