Taylor Swift Faces Backlash for Ignoring Celine Dion After She Star Emerges from Stiff-Person Syndrome to Present Her with Album of the Year Award

Taylor Swift faced backlash for being "disrespectful" for allegedly "ignoring" Celine Dion while accepting the Album of the Year award at the Grammys on Sunday. Dion made a surprising and rare appearance at the ceremony, amid her struggle with stiff-person syndrome, to present Swift, 34, with the honor, an award which Dion had won 27 years ago.

Swift, nominated for her 2022 record "Midnights," achieved a major milestone by becoming the first person to win the Album of the Year award four times. She enthusiastically took the stage at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. However, Swift's actions on stage were liked by many who have since been slamming the singer.

Slammed for Being Disrespectful

Dion, 55, presented Swift with the award, but fans noted that Swift did not acknowledge her or make eye contact. Instead, Swift quickly turned to celebrate the moment with her collaborators, while Dion was left stranded on the stage looking at her.

However, it seemed that there were no ill feelings between the iconic pair, as they later posed together happily backstage.

Swift's critics have, however, been slamming her. "Taylor Swift didn't even hug or acknowledge Celine Dion. Can't f*****g stand this t**t," one upset person wrote on social media.

Taylor Swift completely ignoring Celine Dion like she was some trophy model presenter was #GRAMMYS was wild. She's won this three times and usually such a pro. But to ignore an icon, who is dealing with so much? Yikes."

"Taylor Swift will never EVER live down ignoring Celine Dion at the Grammys," wrote another fan.

"Taylor not acknowledging Celine and then SNATCHING the Grammy from her... JAIL,"a third fan wrote.

"As someone who has defended Taylor, I can't defend this. No acknowledgment of Celine whatsoever," another fan added.

"Taylor Swift not acknowledging Celine Dion, a legend, at the Grammys, but dragging Lana to that stage? Smh," wrote yet another person in reference to Lana Del Rey being on stage.

Dion Steals the Show

Dion looked emotional as she walked onstage with the support of her eldest son, Rene-Charles Angelil, 23, to cheers and a standing ovation as she presented the Album of the Year award.

"Thank you, all! I love you right back. You look beautiful. When I say I'm happy to be here, I really mean it from my heart," she said.

Those who have been blessed enough to be here at the Grammy Awards must never take for granted the tremendous love and joy that music brings to our lives and to people all around the world."

"And now it gives me great joy to present a Grammy Award that two legends Diana Ross and Sting presented to me 27 years ago. These are the outstanding nominees for album of the year."

Dion then announced that Swift's acclaimed album "Midnights" had won the award, marking a historic moment as Swift won the honor for the fourth time.

Dion looked stunning in a terracotta coat and dazzling jewelry as she was assisted onto the stage.

The star's journey to continue her career will be documented in a new documentary titled "I Am: Celine Dion."

In December 2022, the hitmaker revealed that she had been diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, an extremely rare disorder causing alternating spasms and rigidity in the muscles of the torso and limbs. She also announced stepping away from performing due to the diagnosis.