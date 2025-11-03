Taxi Driver Season 3 Spoilers: Is CEO Jang a Villain? Cast Member Kim Eui Sung Reveals

Taxi Driver Season 3 is three weeks away from its premiere, and there are several rumours doing the rounds about its characters. Speculations suggest that CEO Jang will be a villain in the upcoming sequel. Is it true? Cast member Kim Eui Sung addressed the rumor and revealed that Jang Sung Cheol is a righteous man.

"I don't know what kind of life I must have led for you to still not believe me. Please, trust me. Jang Sung Cheol is a righteous man," he revealed.

The actor also explained why the upcoming instalment of this crime thriller is a must-watch and what to expect in this season. According to him, the third season will be what inspired CEO Jang to introduce the revenge-for-hire service. The driving force to create it will be the key theme of this sequel.

"In Season 3, a key theme will be tracing the founding spirit behind why CEO Jang created the revenge-for-hire service in the first place," Eui Sung shared.

Preview and Spoilers

The actor then spoke about the teamwork and said it's amazing to see all five members stay together unwaveringly all the way to Season 3. He shared that the cast members' affection for this project is the driving force behind their teamwork.

"When the show first aired, I never imagined it would continue into a third season. Contrary to many people's expectations that I would eventually betray everyone and reveal a villainous side, I'm deeply moved to still be part of this project as the head of Rainbow Taxi. Many around me have been anxiously asking, 'When is Season 3 coming?' and I'm truly delighted that we can finally present it," Eui Sung added.

Taxi Driver season 3 premieres on Friday (November 21) with an intense story that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats. The entire Rainbow Taxi team will return in this season. Actor Lee Je Hoon will reprise his role as skilled driver Kim Do Gi. Pyo Ye Jin will return as hacker Ahn Go Eun, and Jang Hyuk Jin will be back as Choi Kyung Goo, along with Bae Yoo Ram as Park Jin Uhn, the resourceful engineering duo.