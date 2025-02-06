Taxi Driver 3: Rainbow Taxi Team to Reunite in Season 3; SBS Shares Premiere Plans

Here is good news for Taxi Driver fans. The action thriller drama series is returning with its third season in the second half of 2025. It will feature the reunion of the Rainbow Taxi team and highlight a strong bond between them. SBS has shared details about the release of the new sequel. According to the broadcasting channel, the upcoming season will premiere in the second half of this year.

"The new season of the Taxi Driver series, which has received immense love from viewers, is officially scheduled to air on SBS in the second half of the year," the channel stated.

Meanwhile, the production team asked the viewers to expect all the elements of the previous seasons with an expansion in the new sequel. According to the production team, the K-drama series will retain its captivating elements from the last two seasons while narrating an immersive storyline. Anticipation is high about the upcoming season because writer Oh Sang Ho is joining the production team for this season.

Writer Oh Sang Ho penned the script for seasons one and two. He is teaming up with director Kang Bo Seung for the third season. Director Kang Bo Seung co-directed the third season of Dr. Romantic 3.

Taxi Driver 3 Casting

The action thriller drama series will feature a reunion of the Rainbow Taxi team in the upcoming season. Cast members Lee Je Hoon, Kim Eui Sung, Pyo Ye Jin, Jang Hyuk Jin, and Bae Yoo Ram will reprise their roles in the new sequel. Lee Je Hoon will reprise his role as Kim Do Gi, the skilled driver at the core of Rainbow Taxi.

Kim Eui Sung will play Jang Sung Cheol, the steadfast leader. Pyo Ye Jin will portray Ahn Go Eun, the hacker. Jang Hyuk Jin will appear as Choi Kyung Goo and Bae Yoo Ram will feature Park Jin Uhn, the team's resourceful engineers.

Taxi Driver is an action thriller drama series based on a popular Webtoon of the same name. It follows a team of taxi drivers who offer a mysterious service to their customers. They deliver vengeance on behalf of the people who could not receive justice through the law.