Ms. Incognito Episode 6 Air Date, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Ms. Incognito episode 6 will air on ENA on Tuesday (October 14) at 10:00 pm KST. Kim Yeong Ran and Jeon Dong Min will team up against Kang Sung Tae in this chapter. The newly released stills show the kindergarten teacher joining hands with the villagers to stop Sung Tae from saving the only kindergarten in Muchang Village.

Previously, Sung Tae was unhappy to see the villagers unite against him at Se Mi's welcome party. The newly appointed kindergarten teacher informed the villagers that he tried to bribe her to resign. Furious Sung Tae threatened everybody and said he would do everything to demolish the building and build a luxurious retirement complex.

The newly released stills show Kim Yeong Ran and Jeon Dong Min trying to stop Kang Sung Tae from demolishing the kindergarten building. A photo shows Sung Tae standing in front of the building with an excavator. He threatens the villagers and Bu Se Mi with threats of demolishing the building. An image captures the anxiousness of Lee Mi Seon, the kindergarten director, after seeing Sung Tae standing in front of the building, determined to destroy it.

A picture teases the team up between Yeong Ran and Dong Min as they confidently confront Sung Tae. According to the production team, the followers of this crime thriller romantic comedy drama can expect a shift in feelings between Yeong Ran and Dong Min after the incident. The villager now knows the real identity of Yeong Ran. Will he support her in her fight against the chaebol siblings?

Here is everything about Ms. Incognito episode 6, including the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

People in Korea can watch the sixth episode of this crime thriller drama on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from countries like the US, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, India, China, Canada, and the UK can watch this mini-series with subtitles on various streaming platforms, such as Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of Ms. Incognito Episode 6:

US - 9:00 am

Canada - 9:00 am

Australia - 11:00 pm

New Zealand - 1:00 am

Japan - 10:00 pm

Mexico - 7:00 am

Brazil - 10:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:00 pm

India - 6:30 pm

Indonesia - 8:00 pm

Singapore - 9:00 pm

China - 9:00 pm

Europe - 3:00 pm

France - 3:00 pm

Spain - 3:00 pm

UK - 2:00 pm

South Africa - 3:00 pm

Philippines - 9:00 pm

Ms. Incognito is an ongoing crime thriller drama that premiered on ENA on Monday (September 29). It stars Jeon Yeo Been, Jinyoung, Jang Yoon Ju, Joo Hyun Young, and Seo Hyun Woo. Screenwriter Hyun Kyu Ri wrote the script for this mini-series, and Park Yoo Young directed it. The K-drama revolves around the life of a female bodyguard named Kim Yeong Ran, who changed her identity after entering a contract marriage with a terminally ill businessman.

Yeong Ran's life takes an unexpected turn after the chaebol chairman dies shortly after their marriage and leaves his fortune to her. She got involved in a power struggle with his stepchildren and was forcefully moved to a small village. She entered the village as a newly appointed kindergarten teacher, Bu Se Mi. Unfortunately, she continues to struggle to hide her real identity from the villagers.

Watch Ms. Incognito episode 6 on ENA Tuesday (October 14) at 10:00 pm KST to find out what lies ahead for Se Mi.