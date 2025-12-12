Taxi Driver Season 3 Episode 7 to Feature Ahn Go Eun as Campus Queen

Taxi Driver season 3 episode 7 will air on SBS on Friday (December 12) at 9:50 PM KST. The chapter will focus on Ahn Go Eun, the youngest member and the genius hacker of the Rainbow Taxi team. The newly released stills feature her in a university cafeteria, a quintessential campus queen. She confidently walks to her seat wearing a floaty short dress and a cardigan. Go Eun accessorized her long, wavy hair with a sparkly white hairband.

In the picture, Go Eun turns heads in her chic look during lunch, sitting beside the JinKwang University volleyball team players. She solely focuses on her phone when men stare at her. Another set of stills shows Kim Do Gi spending time with villain Im Dong Hyun inside the secret room. According to the production team, the Rainbow Taxi revenge team will try to uncover the truth about Park Min Ho's disappearance with an unconventional move. They will fake a partnership with the villains to find the real culprit.

People in Korea can watch the next episode of Taxi Driver season 3 on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other countries, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the historical fantasy romance drama on various online streaming platforms, such as Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of Taxi Driver Season 3:

US - 7:50 AM

Canada - 7:50 AM

Australia - 11:20 PM

New Zealand - 1:50 AM

Japan - 9:50 PM

Mexico - 6:50 AM

Brazil - 9:50 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:50 PM

India - 6:20 PM

Indonesia - 7:50 PM

Singapore - 8:50 PM

China - 8:50 PM

Europe - 1:50 PM

France - 1:50 PM

Spain - 1:50 PM

UK - 12:50 PM

South Africa - 2:50 PM

Philippines - 8:50 PM

The third season of this action-packed black comedy crime thriller drama series continues to follow the entire Rainbow Taxi team. It delivers an even more intense story than the previous seasons. The followers of this crime thriller series can expect to watch several action-packed scenes in the new season. According to the production team, the captivating elements remain the same in this sequel. The producers added that the season will focus on an immersive storyline.

Screenwriter Oh Sang Ho wrote the script for this mini-series, and Kang Bo Seung directed it. The entire Rainbow Taxi team has returned for this season. Kim Eui Sung reprises his role as team leader Jang Sung Cheol, while Pyo Ye Jin returns as hacker Ahn Go Eun, and Jang Hyuk Jin is back as Choi Kyung Goo, along with Bae Yoo Ram as Park Jin Uhn, the resourceful engineering duo.