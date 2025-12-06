Taxi Driver Season 3 Episode 6: Everything We Know So Far

Taxi Driver season 3 episode 6 will air on SBS on Saturday (December 6) at 9:50 PM KST. The chapter continues to focus on the Rainbow Taxi team's first and only unresolved case. Eum Moon Suk portrays villain Cheon Gwang Jin, who knows a dark secret about a murder case linked to the volleyball team at Mindong University.

The production team has teased intense action scenes in the upcoming episode. The mini-series, starring Lee Je Hoon, Pyo Ye Jin, Kim Eui Sung, Jang Hyuk Jin, and Bae Yoo Ram, will feature Eum Moon Suk as an artist who targets taxi hero Kim Do Gi.

"Actor Eum Moon Suk, who has broken new ground in villain roles across genres from comedy to noir in the drama The Fiery Priest and the film The Roundup, has joined Taxi Driver 3. In particular, the chilling twists that actor Eum Moon Suk will deliver, along with the intense action sequences he will perform with actor Lee Je Hoon, are sure to captivate viewers. Please show lots of interest," the producers shared.

People in Korea can watch the next episode of Taxi Driver season 3 on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other countries, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the historical fantasy romance drama on various online streaming platforms, such as Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of Taxi Driver Season 3:

US - 7:50 AM

Canada - 7:50 AM

Australia - 11:20 PM

New Zealand - 1:50 AM

Japan - 9:50 PM

Mexico - 6:50 AM

Brazil - 9:50 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:50 PM

India - 6:20 PM

Indonesia - 7:50 PM

Singapore - 8:50 PM

China - 8:50 PM

Europe - 1:50 PM

France - 1:50 PM

Spain - 1:50 PM

UK - 12:50 PM

South Africa - 2:50 PM

Philippines - 8:50 PM

The third season of this action-packed black comedy crime thriller drama series continues to follow the entire Rainbow Taxi team. It delivers an even more intense story than the previous seasons. The followers of this crime thriller series can expect to watch several action-packed scenes in the new season. According to the production team, the captivating elements remain the same in this sequel. The producers added that the season will focus on an immersive storyline.

Screenwriter Oh Sang Ho wrote the script for this mini-series, and Kang Bo Seung directed it. The entire Rainbow Taxi team has returned for this season. Kim Eui Sung reprises his role as team leader Jang Sung Cheol, while Pyo Ye Jin returns as hacker Ahn Go Eun, and Jang Hyuk Jin is back as Choi Kyung Goo, along with Bae Yoo Ram as Park Jin Uhn, the resourceful engineering duo.