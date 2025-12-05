Taxi Driver Season 3 Episode 5: Rainbow Taxi Team Plans to Solve Their First Case

Taxi Driver season 3 episode 5 will air on SBS on Friday (December 5) at 9:50 PM KST. The Rainbow Taxi team will focus on their first case in the upcoming chapter of this SBS hit action-packed black comedy crime thriller drama series. According to the production team, this episode will mark the beginning of a new chapter.

The fifth episode will focus on the first and only unresolved case that inspired CEO Jang to start this revenge service. The mini-series, starring Lee Je Hoon, Pyo Ye Jin, Kim Eui Sung, Jang Hyuk Jin, and Bae Yoo Ram, will show CEO Jang, the head of the Bluebird Foundation and leader of Rainbow Taxi, in a courtroom.

Here is everything to know about Taxi Driver season 3 episode 5, including the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

How to Watch?

People in Korea can watch the next episode of Taxi Driver season 3 on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other countries, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the historical fantasy romance drama on various online streaming platforms, such as Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of Taxi Driver Season 3:

US - 7:50 AM

Canada - 7:50 AM

Australia - 11:20 PM

New Zealand - 1:50 AM

Japan - 9:50 PM

Mexico - 6:50 AM

Brazil - 9:50 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:50 PM

India - 6:20 PM

Indonesia - 7:50 PM

Singapore - 8:50 PM

China - 8:50 PM

Europe - 1:50 PM

France - 1:50 PM

Spain - 1:50 PM

UK - 12:50 PM

South Africa - 2:50 PM

Philippines - 8:50 PM

Preview and Spoilers

Taxi Driver season 3 will take viewers to the past events in episode 5. The newly released stills show CEO Jang in the courtroom. A photo shows him observing the trial with a tense expression. In the next two images, CEO Jang stands up in frustration and vents his anger, only to be dragged out of the courtroom by the security guards.

Episodes 5 through 8 were difficult to work on, but it was a story I absolutely wanted to tell, and it connects directly to the beginning of Taxi Driver. Personally, I think the most negatively used phrase in Korea is 'I don't remember.' I have often seen people selectively recall things depending on what benefits them, and even deny memory of events that happened recently by saying, 'I don't remember.' For this episode, I wanted to approach it from the perspective of someone who must remember, or someone who desperately wants to remember. While one person may say 'I don't remember' to avoid minor trouble, for another, that memory could be a matter of life and death. This episode tells the story of a man desperately holding on to his memory in order to find his son, in relation to an unresolved case on the verge of being forgotten. For the OST of this episode, an artist who read the script personally wrote the lyrics to capture the emotions they felt," the production team teased.

The third season of this action-packed black comedy crime thriller drama series continues to follow the entire Rainbow Taxi team. It delivers an even more intense story than the previous seasons. The followers of this crime thriller series can expect to watch several action-packed scenes in the new season. According to the production team, the captivating elements remain the same in this sequel. The producers added that the season will focus on an immersive storyline.

Screenwriter Oh Sang Ho wrote the script for this mini-series, and Kang Bo Seung directed it. The entire Rainbow Taxi team has returned for this season. Kim Eui Sung reprises his role as team leader Jang Sung Cheol, while Pyo Ye Jin returns as hacker Ahn Go Eun, and Jang Hyuk Jin is back as Choi Kyung Goo, along with Bae Yoo Ram as Park Jin Uhn, the resourceful engineering duo.