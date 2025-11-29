Taxi Driver Season 3 Episode 4 to Feature a Clash Between Rainbow Heroes and Cha Byung Jin's Gang

Taxi Driver season 3 episode 4 will air on SBS on Saturday (November 29) at 9:50 PM KST. The SBS hit action-packed black comedy crime thriller drama series will feature a clash between Rainbow Heroes and Cha Byung Jin's gang. According to the production team, Cha Byung Jin's gang will show their uglier true colours in the upcoming chapter.

The mini-series, starring Lee Je Hoon, Pyo Ye Jin, Kim Eui Sung, Jang Hyuk Jin, and Bae Yoo Ram, will also feature a thrilling counterattack by Lee Je Hoon's favorite alter ego, Gullible Do Gi. The Rainbow Heroes will get ready for eye-for-an-eye style punishment.

"In Episode 4, which airs today (November 29), the even uglier true colors of Cha Byung Jin's gang will be revealed, and the Rainbow Heroes will "educate" them with a refreshing "eye-for-an-eye"-style punishment. Please keep an eye on how Lee Je Hoon's favorite alter ego, 'Gullible Do Gi,' will launch a thrilling counterattack," the production team shared.

Here is everything to know about Taxi Driver season 3 episode 3, including the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

How to Watch?

People in Korea can watch the next episode of Taxi Driver season 3 on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other countries, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the historical fantasy romance drama on various online streaming platforms, such as Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of Taxi Driver Season 3:

US - 7:50 AM

Canada - 7:50 AM

Australia - 11:20 PM

New Zealand - 1:50 AM

Japan - 9:50 PM

Mexico - 6:50 AM

Brazil - 9:50 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:50 PM

India - 6:20 PM

Indonesia - 7:50 PM

Singapore - 8:50 PM

China - 8:50 PM

Europe - 1:50 PM

France - 1:50 PM

Spain - 1:50 PM

UK - 12:50 PM

South Africa - 2:50 PM

Philippines - 8:50 PM

The third season of this action-packed black comedy crime thriller drama series continues to follow the entire Rainbow Taxi team. It delivers an even more intense story than the previous seasons. The followers of this crime thriller series can expect to watch several action-packed scenes in the new season. According to the production team, the captivating elements remain the same in this sequel. The producers added that the season will focus on an immersive storyline.

Screenwriter Oh Sang Ho wrote the script for this mini-series, and Kang Bo Seung directed it. The entire Rainbow Taxi team has returned for this season. Kim Eui Sung reprises his role as team leader Jang Sung Cheol, while Pyo Ye Jin returns as hacker Ahn Go Eun, and Jang Hyuk Jin is back as Choi Kyung Goo, along with Bae Yoo Ram as Park Jin Uhn, the resourceful engineering duo.

Meanwhile, Love My Scent actor Yoon Shi Yoon returned to the small screens after a two-year hiatus through Taxi Driver season 3. According to a show representative, the actor will make a special appearance in an episode of Taxi Driver 3. Stay tuned for more details about Shi Yoon's role in the upcoming sequel of this SBS drama series.

Watch Taxi Driver season 3 episode 4 on SBS on Saturday (November 29) at 9:50 PM KST to find out what lies ahead for the Rainbow team.