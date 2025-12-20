Taxi Driver Season 3 Episode 10: Everything We Know So Far

Taxi Driver season 3 episode 10 will air on SBS on Saturday (December 20) at 9:50 PM KST. The chapter will focus on Kim Do Gi's undercover operation as a manager of an entertainment agency. The newly released stills show him making his debut on stage with a girl group during a music show.

In the photos, he can be seen wearing a name tag vest during rehearsals. A photo shows him actively taking part in the practice sessions with the girl group members. His perfect synchronization with the girl group members and his killer striking pose towards the end of the performance win viewers' hearts.

People in Korea can watch the next episode of Taxi Driver season 3 on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other countries, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the historical fantasy romance drama on various online streaming platforms, such as Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of Taxi Driver Season 3:

US - 7:50 AM

Canada - 7:50 AM

Australia - 11:20 PM

New Zealand - 1:50 AM

Japan - 9:50 PM

Mexico - 6:50 AM

Brazil - 9:50 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:50 PM

India - 6:20 PM

Indonesia - 7:50 PM

Singapore - 8:50 PM

China - 8:50 PM

Europe - 1:50 PM

France - 1:50 PM

Spain - 1:50 PM

UK - 12:50 PM

South Africa - 2:50 PM

Philippines - 8:50 PM

The third season of this action-packed black comedy crime thriller drama series continues to follow the entire Rainbow Taxi team. It delivers an even more intense story than the previous seasons. The followers of this crime thriller series can expect to watch several action-packed scenes in the new season. According to the production team, the captivating elements of the series remain the same in this sequel. The producers added that the season will focus on an immersive storyline.

Screenwriter Oh Sang Ho wrote the script for this mini-series, and Kang Bo Seung directed it. The entire Rainbow Taxi team has returned for this season. Kim Eui Sung reprises his role as team leader Jang Sung Cheol, while Pyo Ye Jin returns as hacker Ahn Go Eun, and Jang Hyuk Jin is back as Choi Kyung Goo, along with Bae Yoo Ram as Park Jin Uhn, the resourceful engineering duo.

Meanwhile, Love My Scent actor Yoon Shi Yoon returned to the small screens after a two-year hiatus through Taxi Driver season 3. According to a representative of the show, the actor will make a special appearance in one of the episodes of Taxi Driver 3. Stay tuned for more details about Shi Yoon's role in the upcoming sequel of this SBS drama series.