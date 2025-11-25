Tara Reid: 'American Pie' Star Claims She Was Drugged at Chicago Bar and Had to be Hospitalized During Harrowing Incident

Tara Reid claims someone drugged her and left her unconscious during a terrifying incident early Sunday morning. Video obtained by TMZ shows the 50-year-old "American Pie" actress being carried out on a stretcher and taken to a hospital after the frightening episode.

Reid told the outlet that the incident took place at a hotel bar in the Chicago area, though the exact location has not yet been confirmed. The incident reportedly occurred on Saturday night after Reid checked into her hotel room. Police have already launched an investigation into the incident, and more details are awaited. Meanwhile, the actress is recuperating in the hospital. Her exact condition is still unknown.

Vicious Attack

Reid said she arrived at the hotel late Saturday and stopped by the bar for a drink. After ordering, she stepped outside to have a cigarette. While walking through the lobby, she said she passed a group of YouTubers, and one of them went outside with her while she smoked.

Reid says that when she came back inside, she noticed a napkin sitting on top of her drink — even though she hadn't put it there. She says she removed it and took a sip anyway.

After that, she told TMZ, everything went blank. The next thing she remembers is waking up in a hospital bed.

Attack Came from Nowhere

Although Reid has spoken openly before about her past struggles with substance abuse, she insisted she had only one drink that night.

The person who filmed the scene told TMZ that before paramedics arrived, Reid was yelling, "You don't know who I am! I'm famous — I'm an actress!"

TMZ reports that Reid has not filed a police report as of now.

Police have not divulged much about the horrifying episode but are expected to share more details soon. Meanwhile, Reid is reported to be safe after the incident.