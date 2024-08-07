'Tampon Tim' Trends After Kamala Harris Picks Minnesota Governor Tim Walz As Running Mate

Hours after Vice President Kamala Harris selected Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate for the 2024 presidential election, 'Tampon Tim' started trending on social media. The derogatory nickname was given to Walz following the controversial Tampon Bill signed into law in his home state in 2023.

What Is the Controversial Bill?

Governor Walz, previously a high school teacher and football coach, enacted an education finance bill mandating that all public and charter schools in the state offer menstrual products to students at no cost. These products must be accessible to all menstruating students, including those who use the boys' restroom. The Bill came into effect on Jan 1.

The law mandates that products such as pads and tampons be regularly available in restrooms used by students from grades 4 to 12. The state will supply the funding for the tampons with "$2 times the adjusted pupil units of the school district for the school year," the law states.

Reacting to the Bill, Rep. Sandra Feist, a Democrat from New Brighton had called the cost, as "wise investment" as it would keep students from skipping school due to "period poverty." "One out of every 10 menstruating youth miss school during their menstruating cycle due to lack of access to menstrual products and resources," Feist had said in a House Education Finance Committee hearing.

Reactions on Social Media

Social media was trending with 'Tampon Tim' and 'Tampons' with the users expressing their opinion. "Media Matters fails to understand that public school bathrooms used to be divided into "Boys" and "Girls" Putting tampons in Boys bathrooms is weird. #TamponTimmy #TamponTim #TimWalz," tweeted a user.

"The communist always seem to have a connection to schools or the courts to get their starts. Tampon Tim is a perfect example or a slick commie and an ignorant electorate," wrote another.

"Wait...did Tim Walz sign a bill to allow Tampons in the boys bathroom???? I have a major problem with this if true," read a tweet.

"Wow. There were no tampons available in Minnesota before Tim Walz? What about in other states? What do men use tampons for? Do you stick one up your nose to stop a nose bleed?" asked a user.