North Carolina Cop Threatened to Leak 'Sexually Explicit' Images of Victim to Family if They Didn't Pay Him $10K

An officer with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is accused of threatened to share sexually explicit photos and videos of a person without their consent, according to court records.

Joel Medina, 30, is charged with one count of felony extortion and one count of felony disclosure of private images.

Medina Threatened to Leak Victim's Sexually Explicit Images, Videos to Friends and Family Members

An arrest warrant says Medina threatened to "send sexually explicit videos/photos of the victim to the victim's family and/or friends." The threat was made in an attempt to extort $10,000 from the victim, according to the warrant.

CMPD stated that Medina was interviewed on Monday, August 5 and at the conclusion of the interview he was taken into custody and transported to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office.

CMPD Internal Affairs is conducting a parallel investigation. Officer Medina has been placed on unpaid administrative leave pending the outcome of the internal investigation. Medina was hired on Feb. 28, 2022, and is currently assigned to the Eastway Division.

CMPD Chief Issues Statement

CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings released the following statement:

"I am disheartened by the recent arrest of Officer Medina. An officer's arrest is not just a personal failure but a breach of public trust. The trust of our community is paramount, and we will not tolerate any conduct that undermines that trust. I'm proud of the diligent and thorough work by our detectives who investigated this case. Our badge gives us the authority to enforce the law, not immunity from the law. This arrest is a necessary step to ensure accountability and uphold the integrity of our department."