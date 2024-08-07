Sydney Weston Cause of Death: 8-Year-Old Missouri Girl Who Died Mid-Flight While on Vacation with Family Suffered from Five Different Illnesses

An 8-year-old Missouri girl, who died unexpectedly after becoming ill on a flight to Chicago in June, was afflicted with at least five different illnesses at the time of her death, a new medical examiner's report has revealed. Sydney Weston fell ill and became unresponsive on a SkyWest flight from Joplin, Missouri, to Chicago on June 13, while traveling with her family.

The flight was then rerouted to Peoria, Illinois, around 45 minutes after takeoff and was forced to make an emergency landing. However, Sydney could not be saved. The elementary schooler was pronounced dead at the hospital, with the medical examiner now attributing her death to chronic primary adrenalitis.

Multiple Illness Killed Her

Chronic primary adrenalitis is a condition where the adrenal glands fail to produce sufficient amounts of the hormones cortisol and aldosterone. She also had several infections, including enterovirus and strep, according to Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood.

According to 25 News Now, Sydney was also afflicted with duodenitis, an inflammation of the small intestines, and thyroiditis, which is inflammation of the thyroid gland.

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said that the conditions indicate a possible underlying autoimmune disorder, according to 25News Now.

Sydney, from Carl Junction, Missouri, was traveling with her parents, Whitney and Dan, and her older brother, Evan.

The results of an earlier preliminary autopsy were inconclusive but indicated that there were no signs of abuse, neglect, or foul play. Weston was only a week away from her ninth birthday at the time of her death.

"She will forever be remembered for the happiness she brought to every single person she encountered. Our hearts are heavy. She was our baby girl and we celebrate her beautiful life," her obituary read.

Unfortunate Death

The Peoria County Sheriff's Office said: 'When the plane landed Deputies, AMT Personnel, and Air National Guard Fire personnel immediately received the 8-year-old female child and began life-saving measures.

"The child was transported to a local hospital by AMT where she was unfortunately pronounced deceased.

"Please keep the child's family and everyone who was involved in this traumatic experience in your thoughts and prayers."

The flight was operated by SkyWest, which operates through partnerships with United, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines, and Alaska Airlines.

A SkyWest spokesperson said: "We appreciate the efforts of our crewmembers who responded quickly to assist and the medical personnel who met the aircraft."