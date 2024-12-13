The Tale of Lady Ok, Marry YOU, and More Reschedule Broadcast Due to National Assembly Vote 

The Tale of Lady Ok and Marry YOU are among the K-dramas rescheduled their broadcast for this week. The television programs' change in the telecast time is due to the ongoing political turmoil in South Korea. Major broadcasting channels, like KBS and MBC, will air special reports and feature extended news coverage on the dramatic political events in the country.

The broadcasting channels, including JTBC, Channel A, MBC, and KBS, announced that several of their shows wouldn't air at the pre-scheduled time for the extended coverage of the news coverage.

MBC canceled the telecast of several of its weekend variety and reality shows, including Music Core, for this week. KBS rescheduled Moving Voices in Germany episode 2 broadcast. Instead, it will air Moving Voices Special – From Majorca to München. Similarly, Channel A rescheduled the Marry YOU episode 9 telecast. JTBC announced that the upcoming episode of The Tale of Lady Ok will not air on Saturday (December 14).

Here is the new schedule for rescheduled and canceled television programs, including How Do You Play?, Music Core, and Knowing Bros.

The Tale of Lady Ok

The ongoing JTBC historical romance drama will not air its fourth episode on Saturday (December 14). The telecast of this chapter has been rescheduled for Sunday (December 15).

Marry YOU

Channel A's romantic comedy-drama has rescheduled the broadcast of episode 9 from Saturday (December 14) to Sunday (December 15) with episode 10. The broadcasting channel will air back-to-back episodes.

Schedule for Variety Shows

MBC canceled the telecast of several variety shows, including Music Core and How Do You Play? for this week for extended coverage from the news desk. JTBC announced that its flagship variety show, Knowing Bros (Ask Us Anything), will not air this week. In the meantime, KBS 2TV announced the cancellation of its variety show Moving Voices in Germany telecast for this week.

The change in the television programs' broadcast is due to ongoing political turmoil in South Korea. In an emergency address, President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law on Tuesday (December 3). The National Assembly demanded a revocation of martial law just two hours later by passing a resolution.

Although President Yoon Suk Yeol announced the termination of martial law two hours later, dramatic political events continue in the country. The opposition parties intensified efforts for the President's impeachment, and the second motion to impeachment is scheduled for Saturday (December 14).