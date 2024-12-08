Marry YOU Episode 8: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Marry YOU episode 8 will air on Channel A on Sunday (December 8) at 7:50 pm KST. The chapter will focus on the blossoming romance between Bong Chul Hee and Jung Ha Na. According to the production team, the viewers can wait to watch a change in feelings for the two characters. People in Korea can watch the finale on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms.

Ri Na wrote the script for this mini-series. Hwang Kyeong Seong directed the K-drama. It features Lee Yi Kyung as Bong Chul Hee, an ordinary office worker in a remote village. Jo Soo Min appears as Jung Ha Na, a level 7 civil servant. iKON member Junhoe will portray Choi Ki Joon, Ha Na's ex-boyfriend.

Here are the International Air Timings of Marry YOU:

US - 5:50 am

Canada - 5:50 am

Australia - 9:20 pm

New Zealand - 11:50 pm

Japan - 7:50 pm

Mexico - 4:50 am

Brazil - 7:50 am

Saudi Arabia - 1:50 pm

India - 4:20 pm

Indonesia - 5:50 pm

Singapore - 6:50 pm

China - 6:50 pm

Europe - 11:50 am

France - 11:50 am

Spain - 11:50 am

UK - 10:50 am

South Africa - 12:50 pm

Philippines - 6:50 pm

Marry YOU Episode 8 Preview and Spoilers

The newly released stills feature Bong Chul Hee and Jung Ha Na during a date at a bookstore. A photo shows Ha Na lightly touching Chul Hee's fingertips. Chul Hee stares at Ha Na as if his heart skipped a bit because of her action. According to the production team, Chul Hee will experience a change in feelings for Ha Na. The producers asked the viewers to watch the upcoming episode to see how the bookstore date becomes a turning point in their relationship.

"Bong Chul Hee will experience a new change in his feelings towards Jung Ha Na. In particular, the bookstore date between Bong Chul Hee and Jung Ha Na will become an important turning point in their relationship. We ask that viewers please look forward to it," the production team shared.