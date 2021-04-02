Taco Bell Customer Runs Over Employees with Car, Crashes into Restaurant After Disagreement Over Food Order [VIDEO]

A video of a customer plowing into a group of Taco Bell employees outside one of the fast-food chain's locations in Waldorf, Maryland, is being widely circulated on social media.

The video, shared on Twitter on Thursday, has already amassed 57,000 views on the platform.The clip shows a group of people, including customers and employees, outside a Taco Bell yelling and shouting as a vehicle can be seen in front of the restaurant.

"We all ready, c'mon," a woman in black clothing can be heard screaming at the car, which accelerates towards her, prompting her to run away from it. The car then reverses as some of the people continue yelling at the vehicle.

Seconds later, the car speeds towards the group, but it does not stop this time. The vehicle runs into them, sending a couple of people flying before they hit the ground. The car then smashes into the front of the restaurant.

"Oh my god," the person filming the video says.



Dispute Over Food Order at Drive-Thru

According to a local news outlet, the driver backed out and fled the scene in the car. Two people were administered treatment on the scene by paramedics and one person was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation revealed the occupants of the vehicle, both female, got into an argument with an employee who was working at the drive-thru window.

Diane Richardson, a spokesperson for the Charles County Sheriff's Office, told the Daily Dot that the argument took place over a food order and during the argument, one of the car's occupants got out of the car, assaulted the employee at the window and then got back in the vehicle.

"There was a dispute related to the order, and somebody got out of the car and assaulted the employee who was working at the drive-thru window," Richardson said.

Officers located the vehicle at a nearby house. At this time, officers are pursuing leads to positively identify the vehicle's occupants and they are evaluating video evidence. No arrests have been made yet.

Taco Bell Issues Statement

Taco Bell said in a statement that it is "shocked by this incident and ... so grateful to hear that no one was seriously injured." "Our franchisee confirmed that the team members who were present are in good spirits and have access to counseling services. The restaurant team is cooperating with authorities in their investigation," it added.