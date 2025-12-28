Sydnee Graf: Kentucky Teacher Arrested While Driving to Student's Home after Sending the Child Sexually Explicit Messages

A Kentucky teacher was arrested after she allegedly sent a fifth-grade kid sexually explicit texts, including one sickening text that said she should "taste that d–k." Sydnee Graf, 36, who taught fifth-grade math at Smyrna Elementary School in Louisville, was arrested on December 15 while she was on her way to the boy's home, authorities said.

The arrest came after the teacher allegedly sent the disturbing messages during a virtual learning day, and officers intervened before she could reach the child, court records show. Police became aware of the troubling messages after the school district found that the student had been sexually exploited during a period of remote learning.

Dirty Mind

According to the citation, investigators were alerted to the situation and began looking into the conversation, WAVE reported. The communications had conversations about oral sodomy, with the creep instructor arranging to meet the child, who was below 12 years old, close to his house after school to perform such sexual acts, according to authorities.

In one exchange, Graf wrote, "I really need to taste that d–k Fr Fr," cops alleged, People reported.

Authorities said screenshots and video recordings of the disturbing exchanges clearly showed the alleged sender's face and name in the top corner of the computer screen, helping investigators identify her.

After Graf was arrested, she reportedly confessed to sending the explicit messages to the child. She has since been charged with procuring and promoting the use of a minor through electronic means, according to multiple reports.

Instant Action

The elementary school has removed Graf from any position involving students and reassigned her to a non-student role while the investigation continues. "Following JCPS protocols, the staff members will be reassigned and will not have contact with students during the investigation," principal Amanda Cooper told families in a Dec. 16 message, WAVE reported.

"Because this is an active investigation, I cannot disclose anything more. We know situations like this can cause anxiety for students and families. Our mental health team is always available. If you feel your student would benefit from talking with our mental health practitioner or counselor, please let us know.

Graf entered a not-guilty plea at her arraignment. A judge set her bond at $100,000 and ordered her to have no contact with the alleged victim or access to social media, WLKY reported.

Graf has since posted bond and is now reportedly under house arrest. She is scheduled to return to court on January 26.