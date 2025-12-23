Jeffrey Epstein Is Seen in New Photos Kissing and Cuddling Minor Girls on Lolita Express as More Files Are Released

Disturbing images released as part of the Justice Department's latest batch of documents appear to show Jeffrey Epstein cuddling and kissing young girls on his private jet. The chilling photos, which were framed and displayed at his Little St. James Island estate, show the pedophile hugging children who appear to be minors.

In one of the photos, the financier and pedophile was seen flying on his Lolita Express with what appeared to be a little girl in his lap. In yet another chilling photo, Epstein is seen sitting beside another passenger who also appears to be a child, with a book and a magazine spread out in front of him.

Dirty Face of the Abuser

Other disgusting photos released in Friday's document dump depict him holding what looks like a young child close and kissing a red-haired girl on the head. It remains unclear whether the girls seen in the undated images were victims of Epstein's sex-trafficking operation. Epstein had previously been accused of abusing girls as young as 11.

The photos were part of a massive release of more than 300,000 Justice Department files made public on Friday. Many of the records were heavily redacted, and the release did not contain any major new revelations.

Confusion and suspicion arose on Saturday when at least 16 photographs — including one showing President Trump standing with women in bikinis — briefly disappeared from the online archive. The removals sparked accusations of a possible cover-up by the Trump administration, though the images were later restored.

The thousands of documents released provide the clearest picture so far of nearly 20 years of government scrutiny into Epstein's abuse of young women and underage girls.

The batch released on Friday included photographs featuring former president Bill Clinton, along with other high-profile figures such as Sir Mick Jagger and Michael Jackson.

However, some of the most critical records many expected to see were missing. Absent were FBI interviews with survivors and internal Justice Department memos that could shed light on charging decisions — documents that might help explain how investigators assessed the case and why Epstein was allowed in 2008 to plead guilty to a relatively minor state prostitution charge.

Cover-up Controversy Exposed

Democrats accused Republicans of a cover-up after files that were accessible on Friday appeared to vanish from the DOJ's website by Saturday. Among the missing materials were images of paintings depicting nude women, as well as a photograph showing several pictures arranged along a credenza and tucked inside drawers.

One of those photos, found inside a drawer among other photos, showed Donald Trump alongside Epstein, Melania Trump, and Epstein's longtime associate, Ghislaine Maxwell. The Justice Department said the photograph of Trump was flagged by the Southern District of New York for "potential further action to protect victims."

After a wave of public outrage, the photos was restored on Sunday morning once officials concluded that "there is no evidence that any Epstein victims are shown in the photograph," according to a statement posted on X.

Trump, who had been friends with Epstein for years before their relationship soured, had spent months trying to keep the records sealed. While the president has not been accused of any wrongdoing related to Epstein, he has repeatedly insisted there is nothing incriminating in the files and urged the public to turn its attention elsewhere.

Despite the heavy redactions, Friday's document release did little to quiet demands for greater transparency. Many records remain unreleased, and the fact that some of the materials had already been public only fueled further calls for the full scope of information to be disclosed.