Tatyana Remley: California Socialite Who Hired Hitman to Kill Husband Spoke About Launching OnlyFans and Suicidal Thoughts Before Taking Her Own Life

A California socialite who allegedly plotted to have her husband killed spoke in a disjointed final social media post, touching on past suicide attempts and joking about starting an OnlyFans account, just months before she took her own life. Tatyana Remley, 44, died Thursday night from a self-inflicted gunshot wound outside a San Diego bar, authorities told the Daily Mail.

Just months earlier, the high-flying socialite had shared an Instagram video that now reads like a troubling and disturbing farewell. In the clip, she casually talked about the idea of posing topless on OnlyFans before drifting into a deeply personal reflection on life, self-worth, and her history of suicide attempts.

Complicated Final Days

The video, posted in October, was tagged with hashtags including #suicideprevention and #sexonlyfanscumming. She later died from a gunshot wound to the head after making a phone call to her estranged husband, Mark Remley, from a bar. During the call, she reportedly vented about problems with her new partner, Mark told the Daily Mail.

"I have tried to commit suicide many times in my life. Many times," Tatyana says after talking about self-love and following one's dreams, "no matter what someone does to you."

She recorded the video while out on a boat, with a pirate flag fluttering behind her as she spoke.

The unfocused, free-flowing clip surfaced two years after she was charged in a shocking case that accused her of trying to hire someone to kill her ex-husband. She also faced charges for carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle and unlawfully possessing a firearm in public.

She had met Mark, a tech entrepreneur, about 15 years earlier in an upscale San Diego neighborhood. Their relationship ended in 2023, and they were in the middle of divorce proceedings when prosecutors say she arranged the hit.

She ultimately pleaded guilty and served one year of a sentence that was just shy of four years.

Torture Continued After Prison

In another unsettling turn, Tatyana and Mark's turbulent relationship appeared to carry on even after her release from prison. The two reportedly continued seeing each other despite her being arrested again — this time on arson charges tied to allegations that she set fire to their mansion ahead of the divorce.

She was awaiting trial on those charges in March when she took her own life.

Tatyana insisted she was innocent of the arson accusation, according to a source close to the couple. She also denied any involvement in the mysterious death of her friend Sharal, who had been with her on the day the house fire started.

Tatyana claimed that Mark was trying to falsely implicate both the arson and Sharal's suspected murder on her.

Despite everything that had happened, the couple's relationship remained unstable but ongoing right up until her death, with periods of separation followed by reconciliation. According to the source, there were even claims that the two had fully gotten back together shortly before she died.

Over the course of their 15-year relationship, they lived an extravagant and highly visible lifestyle, funded by Mark's roughly $30 million real estate fortune. The wealth supported not only the couple but also Tatyana's two children from a previous marriage, the Daily Mail reported.

They split their time between luxury homes in California and Hawaii and poured money into various business ventures. One of those projects — a horse-dancing show launched at the Del Mar Fairgrounds in 2012 — ultimately failed, according to the outlet.

They were also said to share a taste for an extreme, hedonistic sex life and even appeared together in the Showtime docuseries "Naked SNCTM."