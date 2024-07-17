Sweet Home 3 Spoilers: Song Kang, Lee Jin Wook to Begin Epic Final Battle for Humanity 

Sweet Home season 3 will feature the final battle between Hyun Soo (Song Kang) and Sang Wook (Lee Jin Wook). The newly released poster features striking visuals of both the characters set against the backdrop of a destroyed stadium. This teaser image teases a confrontation between the two characters. Hyun Soo shows his monster wings with sharp spikes, and Sang Wook stands near him with his long tentacles.

Meanwhile, a newly released trailer teases the deep-seated monster presence inside Sang Wook. The clip features a haunting narration of the character.

"From the very beginning, I was you. I was always a part of you. Another version of you," he says.

Emergence of New Species

The clip then shows Eun Yu (Go Min Si) trying to convince Hyun Soo to join her. But he refuses to be a part of the monster troop because he feels responsible for bringing closer to this problem. The teaser then hints at the emergence of a new species. Eun Hyuk (Lee Do Hyun) cryptically states about his transformation.

"I was once human like you, but then I was reborn. Neohuman. I'm on the last step of monsterization," he says.

The trailer concludes with teasing and intense conflict. It shows Hyun Soo and Eun Hyuk teaming up against Sang Wook when he appears at the stadium.

"I'll get him out and kill him for good no matter what. Giving up isn't an option," Hyun Soo declares in the short clip.

Sweet Home 3 Spoilers

The third season will Hyun Soo's struggles to regain humanity and protect others. Sang Wook will try to assert his dominance by dividing and disrupting the survivors. Yi Kyung (Lee Si Young) will return to human form to fight against the monsters. Eun Yu (Go Min Si) will unite with her long-lost brother, Eun Hyeok (Lee Do Hyun). Chan Yeong (Jung Jinyoung) will risk everything to protect the survivors in this season.

Tak In Hwan (Yoo Oh Sung) of the Crow Platoon, Dr. Lim (Oh Jung Se), Sergeant Kim Yeong Hu (Kim Moo Yeol), Chief Ji (Kim Shin Rok), Ha Ni (Chae Won Bin), and Young Soo (Choi Go) will share their survival stories this season.