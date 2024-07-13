Sweet Home 3 Spoilers: Director Spills About Sang Wook, Hyun Su, and More

Sweet Home 3 director Lee Eung Bok has shared crucial details about the characters in the upcoming season. He said the new sequel will delve deeper into the character development of Sang Wook, Hyun Su, Yi Kyung, and Tak In Hwan. According to him, the followers of this horror-action fantasy thriller drama series can watch the characters delicately delivering different emotions in season 3.

Eung Bok said the viewers can look forward to the way each character comes up with their unique way of fighting crisis in this season. They will delicately deliver different emotions as the mysterious events are resolved.

"While Season 2 focused on people facing crisis and being trapped while fighting against monsters, Season 3 delves deeper into character development, delicately delivering all different emotions as the mysterious events resolved. Viewers can anticipate each character's unique way of fighting the crisis—from Sang Wook (Lee Jin Wook), who has become evil, to Hyun Su (Song Kang), who struggles to retain his humanity, Yi Kyung (Lee Si Young), who tries to protect Kid (Kim Si Ah), and Tak In Hwan (Yoo Oh Sung) who tries to protect people with a sense of duty," the director shared.

Sweet Home 3 Spoilers

Cast members Lee Jin Wook, Jung Jinyoung, and Oh Jung Se shared their thoughts about Sweet Home 3. Jin Wook said the new sequel will feature a quest of each character to find balance in the chaotic environment. Min Si asked viewers to look forward to intense action scenes in the upcoming season. Si Young said the theme of the third season is to emphasize the themes of the birth and evolution of new humans.

"Being able to join Season 3, the finale, I filmed with a sense of duty. It was a precious and meaningful project," Jinyoung expressed.

Sweet Home 3, starring Song Kang, Lee Si Young, and Lee Ji Wook, is a highly anticipated K-dramas to premiere in July. The fantasy thriller television series is based on a Naver webtoon of the same name by Hwang Young Chan and Kim Carnby. It follows a loner high school student whose life takes an unexpected turn after he moves into a new apartment.

The apartment residents get trapped inside a building when monsters break out among humanity. The new season of this Korean apocalyptic horror drama will feature the intense struggles of people caught between humans and monsters after the world shifts to a human era.

Sweet Home 3 will premiere on Netflix on Friday (July 19).