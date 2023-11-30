Sweet Home 2: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Sweet Home 2 will premiere on Netflix on Friday (December 1). The second season of the horror action drama will focus on the survivors' struggles after they leave the Green Home. It will follow the residents of the Green Home Residents after they reach the Special Disaster Base at the baseball stadium.

K-drama fans in South Korea and other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on Netflix.

Director Lee Eung Bok said the new sequel will focus on the monsters rooted in each person. According to him, the mini-series will evoke curiosity among the viewers about how long the survivors can hold humanity. Will they accept their friends, family members, and lovers after they become monsters overnight?

"Monsters are not only outside but also firmly rooted in each person. I wanted to pose the question of how long the survivors can hold on to their humanity and whether they can accept their lovers, friends, and family members who have become monsters overnight," he shared.

Here is everything about the second season of Sweet Home, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate and Streaming Details

Preview and Spoilers

The preview still focuses on the various challenges faced by the survivors. Greater chaos and crisis will affect them while they face a monsterization situation. After reaching the safety camp, the survivors prove themselves to be humans daily as they live under the protection of the security forces. The photos introduced new residents of the stadium to the viewers.

"Starting from season 2, it is a story that differs from the original webtoon. I think Chan Yeong is a character born in the perspective of hope with someone who wants to protect justice and takes a [righteous] stand even in a devastated world," cast member Jung Jinyoung, who portrays Chan Yeong, shared.

The reprising cast members are Song Kang as Cha Hyun Soo, Lee Jin Wook as Pyeon Sang Wook, Lee Si Young as Seo Yi Kyung, Go Min Si as Lee Eun Yoo, and Park Gyu Young as Yoon Ji Soo.