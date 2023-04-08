Have you Followed These Hot K-Drama Actors Who Are a Big Craze on Instagram?

If anything has gripped gen-z attention other than K-Pop, it is the K-Drama. Korean web series and shows having incredibly good-looking actors in lead roles are something that everyone seems to be loving these days. This has made it obvious that K-Drama actors are highly popular nowadays. Their charm and attractive persona have made the focus of entertainment shift to Asian entertainment.

We have brought you the list of male K-drama actors who are heartthrobs with a huge fan following on Instagram and they are also the darlings of big brands. Here are these hot K-drama actors you should start following today.

Lee Min Ho

Lee Min Ho is the uncrowned king of the Korean Drama Industry. This suave-looking actor gained popularity with his role in Boys over Flowers. The supremely talented actor, singer-model, and businessman have staggering 32.4 million followers on Instagram. Lee Min Ho endorses brands like FENDI, Azarine Cosmetics, Boss, and many other leading brands.

Jee Chang Wook

He can get head turns with his sharp looks and chiseled physique on any given day. Jee Chang Wook comes next to Lee Min Ho in terms of Instagram Followers. He has 23.6 million followers on Instagram. Chang Wook gained the limelight with his lead role in the television series Smile Again. He promotes brands like Giorgio Armani, Prada, E Square Korea, and many other top fashion and lifestyle brands.

Nam Joo Hyuk

Dashing Nam Joo Hyuk has a special appeal and captivating persona that has brought him 18.6 million followers on Instagram. Nam Joo Hyuk started as a model and soon became a popular actor. He played the role of a swimmer to a vain water god in various K-Drama series. Whatever the role is no one can stop admitting his hot looks.

Song Kang

Love Alarm actor Song Kang is the next K-Drama on the list who is loved by netizens across boundaries. He has 15.6 million followers on Instagram. Song Kang debuted in 2017 as the second lead in K-drama The Liar and His Lover promotes many brands like Aqua Di Pharma, Prada, Bobby Brown, and Cartier to name a few. Each of his posts attracts high engagement and millions of like.

Song Joong Ki

Another charming actor whose smile can skip your heartbeat, Song Joong Ki has 11.2 million followers on Instagram. The actor who has worked in a variety of K-dramas has a charming personality and a great screen presence. He is a complete fashionista and can be seen in many high-end fashion brands.