Sweden School Shooting: Five People Shot, Several Feared Dead after Gunman Opens Fire Inside School Building Before Turning Gun on Self

Chilling video footage has surfaced capturing the harrowing moment when Swedish students ran for their lives as gunfire erupted at a school in Örebro on Tuesday morning. At least five people were shot at Risbergska School in the Västhaga district of Örebro, with the shooter believed to have turned the gun on himself, though authorities have not yet confirmed this.

The exact number of casualties remains unclear, but multiple Swedish media outlets, including national broadcaster SVT, have reported that there several people were dead. Swedish newspapers Aftonbladet and Expressen reported that Örebro's University Hospital treated victims of the shooting, with two people undergoing surgery but are now in stable condition.

Shocking Scenes

A Snapchat video shared by a shocked student captured a crowd frantically running away as gunfire echoed in the background. "There's a shooting, oh my God!" a student can be heard shouting as the shots ring out.

Another clip circulating on social media shows heavily armed police officers surrounding the school with their weapons drawn.

A body was visible lying motionless on the pavement outside a building, though it remains unclear whether it was the shooter or a victim.

Meanwhile, a photo published by Swedish media showed students huddled in classrooms, barricading doors with chairs and desks while alarms blared throughout the school.

Gunfire was reported at Risbergska School, an adult education center in Örebro's Västhaga district, around 1 p.m. local time.

The shooting started after many students had already left for the day following a national exam. Emergency responders flooded the area, with police vehicles and ambulances filling the parking lots and surrounding streets. A helicopter hovered overhead as Swedish television broadcast the dramatic scenes.

Lena Warenmark, a teacher at Risbergska, told SVT, "We heard gunshots very close to our study area. There were probably ten shots."

Terror Inside School

Dozens of police cars and ambulances rushed to Västhaga as authorities locked down the school, setting up a security perimeter. Armed officers were seen advancing toward the building with their weapons drawn.

One witness, Magnus Håkansson. told Expressen: "I heard bangs and then I came out quite early after that. The police ordered me to lie down at the scene. I saw a lot of blood."

Reports suggest that the shooter may have taken his own life at the scene, though authorities have not yet confirmed this. Police have urged the public to remain cautious, stating, "The danger is not over. Everyone MUST stay away from Västhaga."

Law enforcement in the city, located 200 kilometers west of Stockholm, issued a statement advising residents to steer clear of the area as they continue their search for the suspect.

"The public is urged to stay away from the Västhaga area, alternatively stay indoors in their homes or go the other way. Listen to the police officers at the scene. The operation concerns threats of deadly violence. The operation is still ongoing," their statement said.