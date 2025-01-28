Siyah Cause of Death: Rising TikTok Star Nahsiyah Turner Killed in Horrific California Mall Shooting Aged Just 17

Rising TikTok star Nahsiyah Turner, better known to her fans as Siyah, has died in a shooting incident outside a mall in Southern California. She was only 17 years old. The social media influencer, who had more than 310,000 followers on TikTok, died from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to People.

Turner became a victim of the shooting, which took place on January 18. Police responded to the Los Cerritos Center shopping mall, the scene of the shooting, at around 7:30 p.m., where they found an unconscious woman inside a car, according to CBS News. Upon examination the situation, authorities found that Turner was unresponsive and not breathing.

Desperate Attempt but No Use

She was transported to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, officials confirmed. An investigation is ongoing and police are yet to share more details.

"Deputies from the Cerritos station responded to the parking lot of the Cerritos mall in regards to a gunshot victim call," Lit. Steve DeJong, of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau, told Los Alamitos High School's student newspaper, the Griffin Gazette.

"When they got there, they observed a female juvenile, 17 years old, with a gunshot wound."

DeJong added, "As far as the context and investigation, I can't elaborate. This investigation is going to go on for a while."

After news of her death broke, Turner's social media followers flooded the comments section of her last post to share their tributes.

Tributes Pour in from All Corners

Turner's final video, a 15-second clip of her dancing, was uploaded just a few days prior to the shooting. "I'm still in disbelief ️," one person wrote, while another added, "Rest in peace, Siyah. We will miss your videos."

"Rest in peace my heart ❤️sending all my love and prayers to her family," a third added.

Last week, many of Siyah's fans came together to pay tribute the late teenager.

A video shared on the platform shows supporters bringing candles, flowers, and handwritten notes, alongside displaying photos of the beloved content creator.

A TikTok video made by one of her fans captures several people signing their names on a tribute poster before releasing purple, white, and silver balloons into the sky.

Turner's upbeat content gained her over 300,000 followers on TikTok and more than 36,000 followers on Instagram.