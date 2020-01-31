American model and Instagram queen Jojo Babie donned something unique in her latest Instagram photo. The diva who often makes fans go gaga over her sexy figure has once again made heads turn with her Instagram post.

In her latest post, the sexy model has used artwork to cover her private parts from the camera. The photo, which has already racked up more than 68K likes and views on the social media platform.

Jojo makes sure fans are not bored

Moreover, the artwork in the new Instagram picture of Jojo has her privates covered in blue artistic paint while a cartoon-like character licks her thighs. Jojo makes sure her fans aren't bored by keeping them entertained with her hot and sexy videos. While the diva shared the picture, she wrote a message to her fans asking them to give a proper caption on her post.

The modelling queen often dares to go clothesless on social media and she isn't shy doing it for her fans. With a fanbase of 9.4 million on her official Instagram handle, the diva likes to keep them updated about her day to day life events and projects. Jojo likes to flaunt her curvaceous figure on Instagram and fans love to see the hottie in sexy outfits that leaves them awestruck.

Jojo Babie is known for her boldness and beauty

Earlier Jojo Babie uploaded a photo on her official handle that took fans by surprise. In the photo, the diva flaunted her underboobs in a sexy crop top while she sported a radium bikini bottom that left everyone's eyes popping. Jojo Babie is known for her boldness and beauty.

She is often considered to be one of the sexiest models on social media who always manages to make headlines on news sites. Her beauty and hotness is breathtaking and fans all over the world love taking a glance at the hottie's Instagram photos.