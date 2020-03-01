Super wild bombshell Suzy Cortez posted a series of scintillating pictures on her Instagram account wearing nothing but a glittery thong and black coloured bra which covered barely enough to escape the strict policies of the social media portal.

In two posts updated within hours of each other, Miss Bum Bum tested the limits of her fans who went into a tizzy looking at the pictures which exposed too much for their imagination.

Miss Bum Bum exposes her booty

Suzy is dressed in all black right from top to toe. Donning a thong that had straps in crisscross pattern just managed to cover her assets with a patch of cloth. She wore an embellished crop jacket in black colour, but still managed to present massive skin show showing off her toned midriff and ample bosom.

Wearing a barely-there bikini bottom that was encrusted in silver embellishments, the buxom beauty set the temperature soaring high by few notches. The diva showed off her curved hips and well-rounded booty in the pictures. While in the previous post she is lying upside down on the bed giving completely of the rounded bums as her thong dipped into her booty, in the next one she stands up against a wall to go full frontal.

One can only marvel at her super toned body, tiny waist, broad hips and toned long legs. She paired her lingerie with black coloured high boots, adding an oomph factor to her look. Wearing heavy make-up comprising heavily kohled eyes, mascara, dark eye make, highlighter and shimmery pink coloured lipstick, the model accentuated each and every curve and muscle of her body with bronzer.

Fans respond to the post

Suzy Cortez boasts of dedicated two million followers on her Instagram page. The current posts is nearing 40 lakh likes with rising number of comments with each passing moment. She captioned her previous post: "Morning my babes Mi nuevo pack de fotos estás más caliente que nunca chatéame al privado y obtenl..." The second post was captioned: "Hi my loves! Good night do you like this version of me? Comment below I love you "

While several of her fans commented on her post in Spanish, there were few others who expressed themselves in English. "Hi beautiful, good night ❤️❤️," wrote one. "You are sooooo f... Hot!!! ," wrote another. "You are one Mexicana! ," commented one fan. "Delicious❤️," commented another.