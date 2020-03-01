Former Vice-President Joe Biden scored a decisive win in South Carolina primary, by being able to secure 48.6 percent votes, with 90 percent of precincts reporting. Vermont senator Bernie Sanders came a distant second with 19.9 percent vote share, followed by billionaire Tom Steyer (11.4 percent) and former South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg (8.1 percent).

Major boost to Biden's campaign

Victory in South Carolina follows dismal performance in first three primaries, given the fact that Biden was perceived as Democratic Presidential nominee, all through 2019. He came fourth with 15.8 percent vote share in Iowa, fifth with 8.4 percent votes in New Hampshire and a distant second in Nevada with 20.2 percent votes.

"Thank you, South Carolina! To all those who have been knocked down, counted out, and left behind--this is your campaign. Together, we will win this nomination and beat Donald Trump", he tweeted.

"Just days ago, the press and the pundits declared our campaign dead. But after tonight, it's clear we are very much alive -- and we need your help to keep the momentum going", he posted another tweet.

Biden's victory speech

He thanked his supporters at a rally in Columbia, South Carolina. "We just won and we won big", he said, The Hill reported. Though, he didn't call Bernie Sanders by his name, but took several swipes at him.

"Democrats want to nominate someone who will build on ObamaCare not scrap it", he said. "Democrats want a nominee who's a Democrat", as Sanders is an independent senator. We have to build on the legacy of the most successful president of our lifetime, Barack Obama", he added.

Reason for his massive win

Biden is significantly popular among Black voters, who made up 55 percent of South Carolina's electorate. Also it was more diverse and moderate, as compared to the earlier three primaries. Also, fewer voters identified themselves as liberals, thus hurting Sanders' vote share.

What next?

Democratic Presidential contenders will now head towards Super Tuesday (March 3), in which 14 states will hold primary or caucus, including the two most populous states, viz. California and Texas. Super Tuesday will cover 40 percent of the US population and 1,344 (or 34 percent) of pledged delegates.