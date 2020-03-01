After looking absolutely stunning at the Milan Fashion Week, Song Hye Kyo was spotted in South Korea for the first time in six months. At the event, the actress was seen wearing a black garb with her long locks down and complimented her appearance with matching bags and high heels. Last year Song Hye Kyo surprised her fans when media revealed that she is studying art in New York City. She applied for a short course at an art school in New York.

Song Hye Kyo spotted

The Popular actress was recently spotted in the Incheon International Airport, Seoul on February 27 wearing a cap, mask, scarf, and long coat. She and her ex-husband Song Joong Ki were all over the news when they filed for divorce on June 26, 20 months after their wedding in October 2017.

Song Joong-Ki, 34, is currently filming for 'Bogota' in Columbia. He is also rumoured to be replacing Gong Yoo in the imminent Train to Busan 2. He donated 100 million won to Hope Bridge Disaster Relief Association to fight against the spread of coronavirus.

Other South Korean stars that made donations

Other stars from South Korea like Red Velvet's Irene, Seol In-ah, Kang Daniel, Byun Jung-soo, Nam Joo-hyuk, Kim na young, Baek Ji Young, Yu Hae-jin, Jung Ryeo-won also donated amounts like 100 million won, 10 million won, 50 million won, 1,000 hand sanitizer sprays to the Miral Welfare Foundation, on the other hand, 50 million won, 10 million won, 10,000 masks to NGO Save the Children, 50 million won, 100 million won.

South Korea is the second most affected country with 3,526 confirmed cases and 17 deaths due to coronavirus outbreak after mainland China. Central bank survey showed that business suffered its worst fall in 17 years. Whereas globally more than 85,000 people have been infected and around 3,000 people died affecting more than 60 countries.