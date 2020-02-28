Brazillian model and Miss BumBum Suzi Cortez have made heads turn with her sultry Instagram updates lately. The diva known for her famous butts is making fans go gaga over her hot and sexy figure.

Suzi has shared a series of photos on Instagram in which she wore a revealing silver monokini leaving little to one's imagination. The social media controversy queen is not only famous for her modelling work but she's also known to be a die-hard fan of Barcelona star Lionel Messi.

Cortez is a Messi fan

According to reports, Suzi created a buzz in the sports industry for a tattoo on her body. The diva daringly got Messi's face tattooed on her groin leaving all stunned. While several lauded her act, many felt that she was crazy. Well, Suzi's controversial act didn't go very well with the Messi family. Earlier, Suzi tagged the famous footballer in a sexy post on Instagram for which the Barcelona footballer blocked her from getting access to his official Instagram account.

On the other hand, Suzi is unstoppable, the diva is still crazy about her favourite sports star and she loves expressing her feelings on social media in the most unique way. Apart from modelling and making headlines for her controversies, Suzi loves to stay fit and healthy. The diva is often seen flaunting her six-pack abs on social media leaving fans awestruck over her hot figure.

Cortez has a huge fan base

The Brazillian model has made a huge fan base with her popularity. With more than two million fan followers on the social media platform, Suzi is getting much attention for her popularity. The diva isn't shy flaunting her title-winning perky derriere to her Instagram fans. Her latest Instagram update has already garnered 22K views and likes. Several fans shared their love and support with kisses and fire emojis on the post.