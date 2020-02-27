Russian bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko has left fans breathless with her sultry looks in her latest Instagram update. The sexy model has made heads turn in a black bodysuit in which she looks stunning. Anastasiya's latest social media post has taken the internet by storm garnering over 2019 views. Known for her hourglass figure, she is often in the spotlight for her hot and sexy photos on social media. She is often compared to British model Demi Rose, who is also one of the most popular Instagram celebrities.

Anastasiya is not only a model but also an entrepreneur. Everyone is a fan of her curvaceous body with vital statistics of 38-24-42 inches, as per reports. Her father is a businessman and her mother a primary school teacher. Anastasiya chose to only entertain her fan followers through her official social media handles but never shared any information regarding her personal life and childhood.

According to reports, Anastasiya started her modelling career soon after she completed her schooling. Anastasiya struggled to get any modelling assignments initially as many agencies thought that she was too fat. Anastasiya came to be known as the Russian Kim Kardashian soon after her debut on Instagram. Today, she has more than 10.6 million fans following her on the social media platform.

Anastasia is rated the third most beautiful Russian woman after Vera Brezhneva. The 24-year-old model is known to have been in a relationship with Arseny Sharov, but she prefers to keep mum about her personal life on social media and in public.

Anastasiya likes to keep her fans entertained and often sends hearts racing with sultry Instagram pictures leaving fans wanting more.