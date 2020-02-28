American bombshell Joselyn Cano has left her fans stunned in a light green swimsuit on Instagram. The diva shared the photo on her official Instagram handle revealing her secret to happiness. In her latest Instagram update, the 28-year-old model is seen flaunting her assets and giving a sultry expression on camera. The picture has racked up more than 136K likes. Several fans admired the diva's beauty by bombarding the comments section of the social media post.

In the photo, Joselyn is seen leaving her insanely beautiful hair to fall over her shoulder. Joselyn shared the picture with a secret to how she stays happy. She wrote: "To fall in love with yourself is the first secret to happiness." Her beauty and stunning physique caught the attention of millions of fans on the social media platform. The raven-haired model made sure that her fans are entertained. Earlier, Joselyn posted a sultry picture of herself in which she was seen sitting on top of a pool board. She donned a sexy floral gown with matching accessories to complement her look. The photo evoked several comments and likes from her fans on Instagram.

Admiring her beauty, one of her Instagram fans said: "Exemtrely gorgeous in that dress wow very stunning." The fan further mentioned that she is the number one lady in the US and one of the hottest women on the planet. The American bombshell has won the hearts of millions and she has created a huge fan base on Instagram with 11.2 million people following her on the platform.

Joselyn's latest Instagram post is the current hot topic of discussion for her fans. The model looks smoking hot in the photo that has already grabbed million of eyeballs and left fans wanting more.

Chcek out some of the hottest and sexiest photos of the diva here: