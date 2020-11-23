The fans of WWE turned emotional as they saw The Undertaker announcing the retirement at Survivor Series on Sunday, 22 November. The complete event was mainly promoted as the "Final Farewell" to the Phenom for entertaining the audience for three decades. This apart, the pay-per-view had a couple of interesting matches.

Survivor Series Match Results:

Survivor Series 2020 had a total of seven matches that included one kickoff pre-show. The Miz has emerged victorious in the dual-brand Battle Royal which had the participation of Rey Mysterio, Jeff Hardy, Elias, John Morrison, Dolph Ziggler, Humberto Carrillo, Shelton Benjamin, Ricochet, Kalisto, Cedric Alexander, Robert Roode, Chad Gable, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Apollo Crews.

Hardy, Miz, Gable, and Dom Mysterio were the final four contestants. Finally, it boiled down to Dom and The Miz and the latter eliminated the former to win the match.

Team Raw vs Team SmackDown in 5-on-5 men's Survivor Series Elimination Match

Team Raw (AJ Styles, Keith Lee, Sheamus, Braun Strowman, and Riddle) (with Omos) took on Team SmackDown (Kevin Owens, Jey Uso, King Corbin, Seth Rollins, and Otis) in the elimination match.

The Raw team defeated the SmacdkDown 5-0.

Champions vs Champions Tag Team Match

SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford)) beat Raw Tag Team Champions The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) (with Big E). Angelo Dawkins ended the match via pinfall.

Champion vs Champion Singles Match (Men)

Raw's United States Champion Bobby Lashley took on SmackDown's Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn. The former beat the latter by submission.

Champion vs Champion Singles Match (Women)

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks took on Raw's Women Champion Asuka in a singles' match and emerged victorious via pinfall.

5-on-5 women's Survivor Series elimination match

Team Raw (Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Lana, Lacey Evans, and Peyton Royce) locked horns with Team SmackDown (Bianca Belair, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Bayley, and Natalya). The Team Raw won the match with Lana as the sole winner.

Roman Reigns vs Drew Mcintyre in Champion vs Champion Match

This was the biggest match at Survivor Series. It lasted close to 25 minutes. The two talented men from the two brands had an outstanding match in which the Big Dog emerged victorious.

The Undertaker's Retirement

It was an emotional moment for not just fans, but his well-wishers too. Triple H, Kane, Kevin Nash, Shane McMahon, JBL, Jeff Hardy, The Godfather, The Big Show, JBL, Mick Foley, The Godwins, Booker T, Rikishi, and Ric Flair entered the ring for Phenom's segment.

The Undertaker paid tribute to his late manager Paul Bearer (Original name: William Alvin Moody) who returned as a hologram, before his speech.

"For 30 long years, I have made that slow walk to this ring and have laid people to rest time and time again. And now my time has come. My time has come to let The Undertaker rest in peace," The Undertaker said in his farewell speech.

Paul Bearer! Paul Bearer, aka William Alvin Moody,