Surely Tomorrow First Impression; Episode 1 Recap, Review, Reactions, Episode 2 Preview, Spoilers

Surely Tomorrow premiered on JTBC on Saturday (December 6) at 10:40 PM KST. It garnered the attention of K-drama lovers worldwide. Episode 1 gave a glimpse into the off-and-on romantic relationship between Lee Gyeong Do and Seo Ji Woo. The chapter began by introducing Gyeong Do as an entertainment reporter who hesitated to publish an article about his former lover's husband.

The article about Ji Woo's husband and his affair kept Gyeong Do thinking about Ji Woo. He was reminded of their lovey-dovey days. The former couple finally met and chatted briefly about Ji Woo's husband. Though Gyeong Do was worried about Ji Woo, she casually asked to write an exclusive report about her divorce. It made him furious.

I have been starving for a good romantic K-drama. Have I finally found it? The chemistry and banter are so good already!

I just watched the first episode of Surely Tomorrow, and I'm blown away. I lived with them all sort of emotions in one episode.

omg I love the first episode already, their chemistry is chemistrying. love them.

I just finished ep1, and I'm totally blown away by the acting, the chemistry, the cinematography. Seojun has a totally different character and Wonjian man she is the cutest, fiercest girl ever. Don't sleep on this, go watch it.

Still early days, but I like #SurelyTomorrowEp1, it has that intensity in emotions from OG kdrama shows. The plot isn't particularly great, but the intensity yeah, I'm moved.

Surely Tomorrow episode 2 will air on JTBC on Sunday (December 7) at 10:40 PM KST. In this chapter, Lee Gyeong Do and Seo Ji Woo will get embroiled in a dating rumor. The newly released stills show Gyeong Do being confronted by his boss, Jin Han Gyeong (portrayed by Kang Mal Geum). A photo shows him gently smiling, while the next image captures his serious expression as his boss listens.

Meanwhile, another set of images shows Gyeong Do and Ji Woo together. Though Gyeong Do looks uncomfortable, Ji Woo seems relaxed. The followers of this romance drama are eagerly waiting to see the former couple's new strategy to shut down the dating rumors.

People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from countries including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa can watch the mini-series with subtitles on online streaming platforms, like Prime Video.

Here are the International Air Timings of Surely Tomorrow:

US - 9:30 AM

Canada - 9:30 AM

Australia - 11:30 PM

New Zealand - 1:30 PM

Japan - 10:30 PM

Mexico - 7:30 AM

Brazil - 10:30 AM

Saudi Arabia - 4:30 PM

India - 7:00 PM

Indonesia - 8:30 PM

Singapore - 9:30 PM

China - 9:30 PM

Europe - 3:30 PM

France - 3:30 PM

Spain - 3:30 PM

UK - 2:30 PM

South Africa - 3:30 PM

Philippines - 9:30 PM

The romance drama, starring Park Seo Joon and Won Ji An, centres on the complicated relationship between a former couple. Seo Joon portrays Lee Gyeong Do, a reporter for Dongwoon Ilbo. Ji An plays Seo Ji Woo, Gyeong-do's ex-girlfriend. Screenwriter Yoo Young Ah wrote the script for this K-drama, and Lim Hyun Wook directed it.

The supporting cast includes Lee El, Lee Joo Young, Kang Ki Doong, Jo Min Gook, Jeong Ha Jin, and Kim Mi Kyung. Lee El appears as Seo Ji Yeon, Ji-woo's elder sister, and the CEO of Jarim Apparel. Joo Young features Park Se Young, the director of an art school. Ki Doong plays Cha Woo Sik, Se Young's husband. Min Gook portrays Lee Jung Min, a used car dealer. Ha Jin appears as Nam Bo Ra, an intern reporter at Dongwoon Ilbo's entertainment desk. Mi Kyung features Jo Nam Sook, Kyung Do's mother.