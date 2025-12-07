Last Summer Ending, Episode 12 (Finale): Baek Do Ha, Song Ha Gyeong to Entertain a Surprise Visitor

Last Summer episode 12 will air on KBS2 on Sunday (December 7) at 9:20 PM KST. The followers of this romance drama are eager to know if Baek Do Ha and Song Ha Gyeong will get their happy endings. According to the production team, alone time between Do Ha and Ha Gyeong will be interrupted by his parents and a surprise visitor.

In the finale, Do Ha and Ha Gyeong plan to spend quality time together to celebrate his birthday. But the newly released stills show his parents interrupting their alone time. Baek Ki Ho and Nam Hye Min unexpectedly visit the peanut house. The preview photos also tease the presence of a surprise guest at the peanut house during meal time. Who could it be?

People in Korea can watch this romantic comedy drama on TV or stream it online. K-drama lovers from countries including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, such as Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of Last Summer:

US - 8:20 AM

Canada - 8:20 AM

Australia - 9:50 PM

New Zealand - 12:20 PM

Japan - 9:20 PM

Mexico - 9:20 AM

Brazil - 9:20 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:20 PM

India - 5:50 PM

Indonesia - 7:20 PM

Singapore - 8:20 PM

China - 8:20 PM

Europe - 2:20 PM

France - 2:20 PM

Spain - 2:20 PM

UK - 1:20 PM

South Africa - 1:20 PM

Philippines - 8:20 PM

Last Summer is an ongoing romantic comedy drama, starring Lee Jae Wook, Choi Sung Eun, and Kim Gun Woo. It premiered on KBS on Friday (October 31) at 9:20 PM KST. The mini-series revolves around the love-hate relationship between two childhood friends. Screenwriter Jeon Yoo Ri wrote the script for this mini-series, and Min Yeon Hong directed it.