Surely Tomorrow Episode 1 (Premiere) Release Date, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Surely Tomorrow will premiere on JTBC on Saturday (December 6) at 10:40 PM KST. The romance drama, starring Park Seo Joon and Won Ji An, centres on the complicated relationship between a former couple. Seo Joon portrays Lee Gyeong Do, a reporter for Dongwoon Ilbo. Ji An plays Seo Ji Woo, Gyeong-do's ex-girlfriend.

Screenwriter Yoo Young Ah wrote the script for this K-drama, and Lim Hyun Wook directed it. The supporting cast includes Lee El, Lee Joo Young, Kang Ki Doong, Jo Min Gook, Jeong Ha Jin, and Kim Mi Kyung. Lee El appears as Seo Ji Yeon, Ji-woo's elder sister, and the CEO of Jarim Apparel.

Joo Young features Park Se Young, the director of an art school. Ki Doong plays Cha Woo Sik, Se Young's husband. Min Gook portrays Lee Jung Min, a used car dealer. Ha Jin appears as Nam Bo Ra, an intern reporter at the entertainment department of Dongwoon Ilbo. Mi Kyung features Jo Nam Sook, Kyung Do's mother.

People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from countries including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa can watch the mini-series with subtitles on online streaming platforms, like Prime Video.

Here are the International Air Timings of Surely Tomorrow:

US - 9:30 AM

Canada - 9:30 AM

Australia - 11:30 PM

New Zealand - 1:30 PM

Japan - 10:30 PM

Mexico - 7:30 AM

Brazil - 10:30 AM

Saudi Arabia - 4:30 PM

India - 7:00 PM

Indonesia - 8:30 PM

Singapore - 9:30 PM

China - 9:30 PM

Europe - 3:30 PM

France - 3:30 PM

Spain - 3:30 PM

UK - 2:30 PM

South Africa - 3:30 PM

Philippines - 9:30 PM

Ahead of the premiere, director Im Hyun Wook described the characters. According to him, Lee Gyeong Do is like a deeply rooted tree that stands firm through any storm. He said Seo Ji Woo is a candle flickering in the wind—fragile, yet radiant in her own way.

"The casting began with the search for actors who could naturally carry this contrast, and Park Seo Joon and Won Ji An captured the emotional tone of their characters with remarkable precision. In romance, the charm of the actors and their characters, and the chemistry that arises when they meet, is everything. On set, I often felt as if I was facing Gyeong Do and Ji Woo themselves. I focused on letting the tension and tenderness between them surface naturally, capturing the moments where both actors shone most," he added.