Super Junior member Heechul, whose real name is Kim Hee Chul, has reportedly broken up with Twice singer Momo on July 8. The South Korean singer and the girl group member decided to part ways due to personal reasons, according to an industry insider.

K-pop idols have been struggling to maintain their romance due to their busy schedules. This is why they decided to call it quits now, the insider told a Korean media outlet. The insider also said the singers decided to stay connected as sunbae and hunbae in the future.

"It is believed that Heechul and Momo have recently broken up. Both of them have such busy and hectic schedules that they grew apart, and they have now decided to go back to being close sunbae-hunbaes," an industry insider told Star Today. (via Allkpop)

The entertainment agencies of both the singers are yet to confirm the break-up news. JYP Entertainment and Label SJ said they have seen the report and are currently checking on it.

Here are Fans' Reactions About Heecchul and Momo Breakup:

Immediately after the break up news of Heechul and Momo started doing the rounds online, social media platforms started getting flooded with messages from fans. Hashtag Momo is Free also started trending on Twitter.

"The breakup might have been so hard for both of them, I hope everything can be better now," a tweet read.

"It was really unexpected, but we respect whatever decisions they made. We will continue to support both of you," another tweet read.

"Heechul was so happy with Momo he really loved her what the hell!!" an admirer of the Super Junior member stated.

"Momo, our best girl, please know that we will always be here for you no matter what and keep hanging in there," a fan of the Twice singer wrote.

"Why am I seeing more people celebrating the breakup of Momo and Heechul as if Momo would date them," a Twitter user wrote.

"This is kinda sad not gonna lie... momo is still a human none the less we don't know if she is hurt or not....can you all grow up and stop trending she is free," another social media user tweeted.

Dating rumours about Heechul and Momo have been doing the rounds from August 2019 and they confirmed their relationship in January 2020