Sunjay Kapur Cause of Death: Prince William's Billionaire Friend Dies Aged 53 after Swallowing Bee While Playing Polo Match

Sunjay Kapur, a close friend of Prince William, has died at the age of 53 after swallowing a bee, which triggered a fatal heart attack. According to the Mirror, the billionaire businessman and chairman of the global auto parts company Sona Comstar collapsed during a polo match in England on Thursday.

Kapur, who is the former husband of Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor, was stung on the mouth by a bee. The sting caused a severe allergic reaction, or anaphylactic shock, which led to cardiac arrest, the outlet reported. Just hours before his death, the UK-educated businessman had paid tribute to the victims of Thursday's Air India crash, which killed 241.

Tragic Way to Die

"Terrible news of the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad," he wrote on X. "My thoughts and prayers are with all the families affected. May they find strength in this difficult hour."

Experts warn that stings inside the body can be extremely dangerous, as they may lead to rapid swelling, airway obstruction, and a sharp drop in blood pressure, potentially triggering cardiac arrest.

Kapur's sudden death has deeply shaken both the British polo community and India's elite social circles.

Author and actor Suhel Seth took to social media to share the news of his death, writing on X, "Heartbroken by the news of @sunjaykapur's passing. He died earlier today in England."

"A terrible loss and deepest condolences to his family and to his colleagues."

Kapur's company, Sona Comstar, has also issued a statement following his tragic death.

"We are deeply saddened by the sudden demise of our Chairman, Mr Sunjay Kapur. He was a visionary leader whose passion, insight and dedication shaped the identity and success of our company," they wrote.

An Avid Polo Enthusiast

Kapur was a familiar figure in the polo world and often rubbed shoulders with members of the royal family. He regularly participated in high-profile matches across the UK and was invited to play alongside royals, including the 42-year-old Prince of Wales.

In his personal life, Kapur was formerly married to actress Karisma Kapoor, and the couple had two children together, Samaira and Kiaan.

Their marriage ended in 2016 after 13 years, following a highly publicized and contentious divorce.

Amid their bitter divorce, Kapoor filed a domestic violence complaint, alleging that Kapur had left to play polo with royals while their son was unwell.

After their troubled marriage ended, Kapur married former model Priya Sachdev in 2017. The couple welcomed their son, Azarias, in 2018.