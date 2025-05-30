Memphis Man Fatally Shoots Girlfriend, Claims He Fired After Mistaking Her for a 'Man with Dreads'

A Memphis man charged with fatally shooting his girlfriend is claiming he pulled the trigger after mistaking her as a "male with dreads" at his front door.

Jyrah Smith, 23, was found with a gunshot wound to the head right outside the front door of her 27-year-old boyfriend, Deangelo Mitchell's, apartment on May 23.

Mitchell Had Allegedly Previously Threatened to Kill Smith

As reported by WREG, Mitchell told police he shot Smith in a case of mistaken identity. Police responded to reports of shots ringing out following an argument on the second floor of one of the apartment buildings in the 400 block of East Georgia Avenue.

Smith's family members told police that Mitchell had previously threatened to kill her and her three children — a 1-year-old, a 3-year-old, and a 6-year-old.

Mitchell Fled from the Scene After the Shooting, Did Not Attempt to Aid Smith or Call an Ambulance

Police said Mitchell threw the shotgun away after the shooting and did not attempt to aid Smith or call an ambulance. A spent shotgun shell was located inside Mitchell's apartment, but he was nowhere to be found. Police say Mitchell turned himself in at around 1:20 p.m. that same day.

He told officers that he was asleep and woke up to male and female voices outside his apartment. He said they were knocking on his door, so he armed himself with a shotgun.

When Mitchell opened the door, he shot who he claims he thought was a man with dreads. Mitchell said he was a few feet away from the person he shot and didn't recognize the person as Smith. Mitchell has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with Smith's shooting death.

Mitchell Has a History of Domestic Violence

Records show Mitchell has a history of domestic violence. He was arrested in August 2024 after he allegedly punched the mother of his child in the face repeatedly while she was working at a hotel.

In November 2019, Mitchell was arrested and charged with assault after he allegedly kicked and punched a woman in the head multiple times. In January 2020, he was charged with violating bond agreements in connection with the previous incident. He was allegedly caught banging on his ex-girlfriend's window.

Mitchell is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on June 9. Smith's family has set up a GoFundMe as they try to raise money for her funeral costs.