Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel: Louisville Police Chief Who Charged Scottie Scheffler Resigns after Mishandling Sexual Harassment Claim About an Officer

The Louisville police chief, who mishandled the case involving world No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler, was compelled to step down this week. Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel handed in her resignation after being suspended for mishandling a sexual harassment claim involving an officer.

This follows recent criticism of Louisville police over their handling of Scheffler's case, which resulted in all charges against the world No. 1 being dropped. Gwinn-Villaroel pledged to "respect the legal process" and "let it play out" after Scheffler's surprising arrest at the PGA Championship in May. The golfer was arrested and charged with a felony—second-degree assault of a police officer—after being detained while attempting to enter Valhalla.

Forced to Quit

Gwinn-Villaroel is now the third full-time Louisville police chief to resign or be dismissed since 2020. The department has seen constant leadership changes since officers fatally shot Breonna Taylor during a failed drug raid that year.

The department has major significant upheaval in recent weeks due to sexual harassment allegations. Last week, two female officers filed lawsuits claiming they had been sexually harassed by colleagues in recent years.

On Tuesday, Mayor Craig Greenberg condemned the alleged conduct, calling it "unacceptable and inexcusable."

"Everyone should be treated with respect by their colleagues," Greenberg said. "And everyone has the responsibility to treat others with respect. That should be true in every workplace."

Gwinn-Villaroel was suspended for improperly handling a complaint filed by Major Shannon Lauder against another police major.

Lauder reported the issue to Gwinn-Villaroel during a May command staff meeting, but later in the same meeting, Gwinn-Villaroel promoted the accused major to lieutenant colonel.

New Chief but Problem Continues

Greenberg appointed Paul Humphrey as interim chief after Gwinn-Villaroel's suspension on June 12. Humphrey is the fourth interim chief the department has had since 2020. The mayor did not provide further details on Tuesday regarding the reasons for Gwinn-Villaroel's resignation or whether he requested her departure from the department.

Greenberg announced that sexual harassment training procedures would be enhanced and that the policy requiring harassment complaints to go through an officer's chain of command would be revised.

This change would provide officers with alternative options for reporting complaints.

He said that officers found violating the sexual harassment policy could face termination.

Greenberg also mentioned that there would be no immediate search for a new full-time chief. Gwinn-Villaroel, who joined Louisville from the Atlanta Police Department in 2021 along with former Louisville Chief Erika Shields, was hired as a deputy chief. She was appointed full-time chief in July 2023.