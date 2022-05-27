Strong Woman Do Bong Soon 2 Story, Casts, Premiere, Streaming Details, and More

JTBC drama Strong Woman Do Bong Soon is returning with a new sequel and a new title. The second season of this hit mini-series is titled Strong Woman Kang Nam Soon. It will feature actress Lee Yoo Mi of Squid Game and All of Us Are Dead fame in the lead role. The other confirmed cast members of season 2 are Kim Jung Eun, Kim Hae Sook, Byun Woo Seok, and Ong Seong Wu. The sequel will revolve around Do Bong Soon's cousin Kang Nam Soon.

Nam Soon is a distant relative of Bong Soon, and she has superhuman strength. She is not the only person in her family with immense power. Her mother, Hwang Geum Joo, and grandmother Gil Joong Gan also have great powers. Unfortunately, they don't stay together under one roof. Nam Soon went missing in Mongolia when she was a child. The young woman returns to Gangnam in search of her parents. Her cheerful and whimsical personality attracts people.

Nam Soon's mother is a wealthy woman in Gangnam with a righteous mind. Everybody loves her because she is obsessed with doing good things. Geum Joo looks for her lost daughter everywhere. Actress Jung Eun will portray Geum Joo onscreen, and her mother Joong Gan will be played by veteran actress Kim Hae Sook.

Casts

Strong Woman Kang Nam Soon will feature actor Ong Seong Woo as a detective named Kang Hee Sik. He works with a secret investigation team that focuses on illegal drug dealings in Gangnam. Nam Soon also investigates drug dealings in the city. Meanwhile, actor Byun Woo Seok will play antagonist Ryu Si Oh in the mini-series.

The story for the new sequel is written by Baek Mi Kyung and directed by Kim Jung Sik. The filming for this fantasy romance drama will begin this summer, and it is expected to premiere in the first half of next year.

Strong Woman Do Bong Soon focussed on a woman with immense strength. Actress Park Bo Young portrayed the character who falls in love in hopes of achieving her dream of becoming a game designer. The other lead casts of this mini-series are Ji Soo and Park Hyung Sik. The drama is available to watch on the official website of JTBC. International K-drama fans can stream the show with subtitles on Netflix.

The prequel of Strong Woman Kang Nam Soon aired all JTBC from February 17 to April 17. It had a total of 16 episodes and a special chapter. The drama received lots of praises from the viewers and the critics. K-drama fans are curious to find out if the next sequel will receive the same love and support from the viewers.