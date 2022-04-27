My Secret Terrius Actor So Ji Sub to his TV Comeback with New Revenge Drama

Actor So Ji Sub, known for his role as legendary NIS black ops agent Kim Bon in the MBC drama My Secret Terrius, is returning to television screens for the first time in four years with a new revenge drama. The mini-series is titled Doctor Lawyer, and he will portray a medical malpractice lawyer named Han Yi Han in it. The drama, scheduled to air on MBC in May, will feature a team between a prosecutor and a lawyer.

Ji Sub will share screen space with When I Was The Prettiest actress Im Soo Hyang in the mini-series. She will portray a prosecutor named Geum Seok Young, who works at the Medical Crimes Department of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office. Seok Young will team up with Yi Han to punish those who calculate a person's importance by his wealth and power. Yi Han and Seok Young will also try to comfort the victims of medical malpractice since they have also experienced its impact.

Yi Han was a genius surgeon with specializations in thoracic and general surgeries. A fabricated surgery affected his medical career four years ago. Before the incident, he was a famous double-board certified doctor at Bansuk University Hospital. Yi Han decided to find the truth behind the mysterious incident when he changed his career.

Seok Young has a similar story to share as she was also a victim of medical malpractice. She lost her family and lover in the surgery that took away his career from Yi Han. According to her, rehabilitation through leniency and forgiveness will not change a criminal. At the same time, she is willing to do anything to declare an innocent defendant innocent.

Other Cast Members of Doctor Lawyer

Kairos actor Shin Sung Rok will also portray a significant character named Jayden Lee in the mini-series. He will play the Asian branch manager of Honors Hand, a firm that specializes in investment and lobby. He is powerful enough to control everything with his actions and words. He is an unreadable person who does anything to be successful. Other cast members are Lee Joo Bin, Kim Ho Jong, Choi Jae Woong, and Lee Kyung Young.

The drama will premiere on MBC Friday, May 27, at 9.50 pm KST. K-drama fans can watch it by tuning into the broadcasting channel or stream it on the official website. International viewers can watch the show with subtitles on various streaming platforms.