Strong Girl Namsoon episode 8 will air on JTBC on Sunday (October 29) at 10:30 pm KST.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world can watch the spin-off with subtitles on Netflix.

Here is everything about Strong Girl Namsoon episode 8, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Story

The drama will follow Gang Nam Soon as she looks for her parents everywhere in the country. Her belongs to a family that witnessed the birth of women with incredible strength. Three generations of women in the family were born with this power when they investigate drug-related crimes in and around Gthe angnam area. The story begins after she meets young detective Gang Hee Shik, an upright with a graduation degree from the police University.

Where to watch?

The spin-off series will air iitsnext episode on JTBC on Sunday (October 29) at 10:30 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or the official website of the broadcasting channel. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, and Mexico, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on Netflix.

Here are the International Air Timings of Strong Girl Namsoon Episode 8:

US - 9:30 am

Canada - 9:30 am

Australia - 11:00 pm

New Zealand - 1:30 pm

Japan - 10:30 pm

Mexico - 8:30 am

Brazil - 10:30 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:30 pm

India - 7:00 pm

Indonesia - 8:30 pm

Singapore - 10:00 pm

China - 9:30 pm

Europe - 3:30 pm

France - 3:30 pm

Spain - 3:30 pm

UK - 2:30 pm

South Africa - 3:30 pm

Philippines - 10:00 pm

Preview and Spoilers

Gang Nam Soon and Gang Hee Shik may struggle to continue their secret investigation as part-timers at the distribution and sales company Doogo. They went undercover to investigate a drug deal in episode 4, which featured Gang Nam Soon working hhardto catch the culprit. The surprising reaction of Gang Hee Shik after watching her lift the carts effortlessly captured the viewers' attention.

The mini-series teased the beginning of an epic showdown between the heroes and villains in episode 8. Ryu Shi Oh misused his powers to trap Gang Nam Soon. Hwang Geum Joo and Gil Joong Gan might not forgive him for his silly mistake. Gang Hee Shik could also team up with the women.

A poster released by the production team offers a sneak peek tatthe captivating battle. It shows Gang Nam Soon defeating the villains with her bare fists, Hwang Geum Joo riding a motorcycle in all black outfit like a Batgirl, Gil Joong Gan showcasing her cheerful expression, Gang Hee Shik features his unwavering commitment to justice, and Ryu Shi Oh shows his inscrutable gaze.

"In this evolved Strong Woman universe, we will introduce heroes and villains with even more compelling charms. Please look forward to the birth of the mother-daughter heroines who will shake up the villains," the producers shared.