Strong Girl Namsoon Episode 4: How to Watch, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Strong Girl Namsoon episode 4 will air on JTBC on Sunday (October 15) at 10:30 pm KST. This chapter will feature a reunion between Gang Nam Soon and her parents. She will also meet her brother. Her life changes after she teams up with detective Gang Hee Shik for an undercover operation. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, Philippines, Ireland, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, France, Finland, Ecuador, Spain, and the UK, can watch the spin-off with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Netflix.

Here is everything about the spin-off of the famous drama Strong Woman Do Bong Soon, titled Strong Girl Namsoon.

Story

The drama will follow Gang Nam Soon as she looks for her parents everywhere in the country. She belongs to a family that witnessed women with incredible strength. Three generations of women in the family were born with this power when they investigated drug-related crimes in and around the Gangnam area. The story begins after she meets young detective Gang Hee Shik, an upright with a graduation degree from the police University.

Newly released stills of this spin-off series show the first meeting between Gang Nam Soon and Gang Hee Shik. They meet at the airport during an encounter at the customs. Although the female lead greets the officer with a friendly smile, he looks serious and focuses on his job. The preview stills feature them making a pinky promise over Gang Nam Soon's luggage she brought from Mongolia.

Where to watch?

Here are the International Air Timings of Strong Girl Namsoon Episode 4:

US - 9:30 am

Canada - 9:30 am

Australia - 11:00 pm

New Zealand - 1:30 pm

Japan - 10:30 pm

Mexico - 8:30 am

Brazil - 10:30 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:30 pm

India - 7:00 pm

Indonesia - 8:30 pm

Singapore - 10:00 pm

China - 9:30 pm

Europe - 3:30 pm

France - 3:30 pm

Spain - 3:30 pm

UK - 2:30 pm

South Africa - 3:30 pm

Philippines - 10:00 pm

Preview and Spoilers

Newly released stills of Gang Nam Soon and Gang Hee Shik feature them as part-timers at the distribution and sales company Dugo. They go undercover to investigate a drug deal. The photos focus on strong Gang Nam Soon working hard to catch the culprit and the surprising reaction of Gang Hee Shik after watching her lift the carts effortlessly.

The teaser images also focus on the family reunion of Gang Nam Soon. Her mother affectionately looks at her while being overwhelmed by the long-awaited reunion. Her father struggles to hold back tears as he embraces his daughter tightly. Her twin brother also emotionally looks at his long-lost sister, whom he met after a long time.