Strong Girl Namsoon Episode 7 Recap, Review

Strong Girl Namsoon episode 7 aired on JTBC on Saturday (October 28) at 10:30 pm KST. The chapter took the viewers through an emotional rollercoaster of events. It treated the viewers with some thrilling and lighter moments. New revelations were also part of this episode. People in Korea watched the mini-series on TV. International K-drama fans enjoyed the fantasy thriller romance drama with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Netflix.

The show picked up right from where it left off in episode 6. It began by featuring the evil moves of Lee Myung Hee, who tried to stab Gang Nam Soon. The con woman failed in her mission because the female lead dodged the knife and threw her in the air. The incident captured the attention of Manager Heo for all the wrong reasons.

The store manager thought Lee Myung Hee and Gang Nam Soon were partners in crime. According to him, the women stole things from the store at night. When Lee Myung Hee felt guilty and tried to back off their plan, the female lead attacked her. This incident helped the female lead to have a face-to-face conversation with Ryu Si O.

The Big Move

Gang Nam Soon thought of using this opportunity to get the necessary data from Ryu Si O to help Kang Hee Sik. She happily met the CEO of Doogo and had a pleasant chat with him. Soon, the female lead received an order to stop working at the warehouse. The young businessman asked the female lead to join his team. She accepted his offer without a second thought. He seems to have set the trap for her towards the end of this episode.

The seventh episode of Strong Girl Namsoon teased the beginning of a rivalry between the heroes and villains. The female lead used her strength to escape from the trap set by the villain. Her mother and grandmother could feel the usage of energy. It seems to be the beginning of a new war.

Party

The birthday party of Gang Bong Go featured some lighter moments between the heroes. Kang Hee Sik and Seo Ju Hee also took part in the party. The viewers had a good laugh because of some hilarious moments between the family members. During the party, the detective revealed that he lost his brother when he was 18 years old.