Strong Girl Namsoon Episode 5: How to Watch, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Strong Girl Namsoon episode 5 will air on JTBC on Saturday (October 21) at 10:30 pm KST. This chapter will feature an epic showdown between the villains and the heroes. Gang Nam Soon will make her first move against Ryu Shi Oh this week. She will continue her undercover operation with Detective Kang Hee Shik.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, Philippines, Ireland, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, France, Finland, Ecuador, Spain, and the UK, can watch the spin-off with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Netflix.

Here is everything about the spin-off of the famous drama Strong Woman Do Bong Soon, titled Strong Girl Namsoon.

Story

The drama will follow Gang Nam Soon as she looks for her parents everywhere in the country. She belongs to a family that witnessed women with incredible strength. Three generations of women in the family were born with this power when they investigated drug-related crimes in and around the Gangnam area. The story begins after she meets young detective Gang Hee Shik, an upright with a graduation degree from the police University.

Newly released stills of this spin-off series show the first meeting between Gang Nam Soon and Gang Hee Shik. They meet at the airport during an encounter at the customs. Although the female lead greets the officer with a friendly smile, he looks serious and focuses on his job. The preview stills feature them making a pinky promise over Gang Nam Soon's luggage she brought from Mongolia.

Where to watch?

The spin-off series will air its fifth episode on JTBC on Saturday (October 21) at 10:30 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or the official website of the broadcasting channel. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, and Mexico, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on Netflix.

Here are the International Air Timings of Strong Girl Namsoon Episode 5:

US - 9:30 am

Canada - 9:30 am

Australia - 11:00 pm

New Zealand - 1:30 pm

Japan - 10:30 pm

Mexico - 8:30 am

Brazil - 10:30 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:30 pm

India - 7:00 pm

Indonesia - 8:30 pm

Singapore - 10:00 pm

China - 9:30 pm

Europe - 3:30 pm

France - 3:30 pm

Spain - 3:30 pm

UK - 2:30 pm

South Africa - 3:30 pm

Philippines - 10:00 pm

Preview and Spoilers

Gang Nam Soon and Gang Hee Shik will continue their secret investigation as part-timers at the distribution and sales company Doogo. They went undercover to investigate a drug deal in episode 4, which featured strong Gang Nam Soon working hard to catch the culprit and the surprising reaction of Gang Hee Shik after watching her lift the carts effortlessly.

The mini-series will feature an epic showdown between the heroes and villains. A poster released by the production team offers a sneak peek at the captivating battle. It shows Gang Nam Soon defeating the villains with her bare fists, Hwang Geum Joo riding a motorcycle in a black outfit like a Batgirl, Gil Joong Gan showcasing her cheerful expression, Ong Seong Wu features his unwavering commitment to justice, and Ryu Shi Oh shows his inscrutable gaze.

"In this evolved Strong Woman universe, we will introduce heroes and villains with even more compelling charms. Please look forward to the birth of the mother-daughter heroines who will shake up the villains," the producers shared.