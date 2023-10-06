Strong Girl Namsoon: Meet the Casts of Strong Woman Do Bong Soon Spin-off Series

Strong Girl Namsoon is only a day away from its premiere. Before the first episode release, JTBC shared a sneak peek of the cast members in the Strong Woman Do Bong Soon spin-off series through behind-the-scenes stills. The photos feature Lee Yoo Mi, Kim Jung Eun, Kim Hae Sook, Ong Seong Wu, Byun Woo Seok, and Young Tak in action.
Lee Yoo Mi will appear in the mini-series as Gang Nam Soon. She is a bubbly and eccentric girl with incredible strength. The girl moves to Korea from Mongolia in search of her parents. Actress Kim Jung Eun will appear as her mother, Hwang Geum Joo. Actress Kim Hae Sook will portray Gang Nam Soon's grandmother, Gil Joong Gan. Actor Kim Ki Doo will play the role of Gil Joong Gan's weak son, Hwang Geum Dong.
Actor Ong Seong Wu will appear as young detective Gang Hee Shik. He graduated from the police university and worked at the Gangnam Han River District Police. Actor Byun Woo Seok will portray Ryu Si Oh, an antagonist with unrealistic ambitions. Young Tak will feature a teammate of Detective Gang Hee Shik. They work at the Drug Investigation Team at the Gangnam Han River District.
Meet the Casts of Strong Woman Do Bong Soon Spin-off Series
- Lee Yoo Mi - The South Korean actress became globally recognized with her appearance in the Netflix drama Squid Game as Ji Yeong. Her appearance in the mini-series All of Us Are Dead as Lee Na Yeon also made her famous among drama lovers worldwide. She won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series in 2022 for her role as Ji Yeong in Squid Game. Strong Girl Namsoon is her first television project of this year.
- Kim Jung Eun - The actress is best known for appearances in several television series, like Lovers in Paris, I Am Legend and Make a Woman Cry. She also received praise for her role in the film Marrying the Mafia. The actress will return to the small screens after three years with Strong Girl Namsoon. Her last television project was My Dangerous Wife in 2020.
- Kim Hae Sook - The actress, 67, is known to be one of the cutest grandmothers in K-dramas. Some of her known works are Jade Hwang in Tomorrow, Choi Won Deok in Start-up, Queen Dowager in Under the Queen's Umbrella, Yong Guk Jang in Inspector Koo, and Jung Ro Sa in Hospital Playlist. Strong Woman Gang Nam-soon is her third drama work of this year. Kim Hae Sook made a cameo appearance in Divorce Attorney Shin as Kim So Yeon's mother, and she portrayed Na Byung Hee in Revenant.
- Ong Seong Wu - The former Wanna One member will return to the television screens with this spin-off series after three years. It is his third small screen project. He made his acting debut through the drama At Eighteen in 2019, and his second drama was More Than Friends in 2020.
- Byun Woo Seok - The South Korean actor will make his first drama appearance this year with the Strong Woman Do Bong Soon spin-off series. He gained worldwide recognition through his role in the 2022 film 20th Century Girl. The other known works of this actor are Live Up to Your Name, Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency, Search: WWW, Record of Youth, and Moonshine.
- Young Tak - The actor will make his official acting debut through the spin-off series Strong Woman Gang Nam-soon. He is a multi-talented celebrity who has proved his talents as a singer, songwriter, and television personality.