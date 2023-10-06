Strong Girl Namsoon: Meet the Casts of Strong Woman Do Bong Soon Spin-off Series

Strong Girl Namsoon is only a day away from its premiere. Before the first episode release, JTBC shared a sneak peek of the cast members in the Strong Woman Do Bong Soon spin-off series through behind-the-scenes stills. The photos feature Lee Yoo Mi, Kim Jung Eun, Kim Hae Sook, Ong Seong Wu, Byun Woo Seok, and Young Tak in action.

Lee Yoo Mi will appear in the mini-series as Gang Nam Soon. She is a bubbly and eccentric girl with incredible strength. The girl moves to Korea from Mongolia in search of her parents. Actress Kim Jung Eun will appear as her mother, Hwang Geum Joo. Actress Kim Hae Sook will portray Gang Nam Soon's grandmother, Gil Joong Gan. Actor Kim Ki Doo will play the role of Gil Joong Gan's weak son, Hwang Geum Dong.

Actor Ong Seong Wu will appear as young detective Gang Hee Shik. He graduated from the police university and worked at the Gangnam Han River District Police. Actor Byun Woo Seok will portray Ryu Si Oh, an antagonist with unrealistic ambitions. Young Tak will feature a teammate of Detective Gang Hee Shik. They work at the Drug Investigation Team at the Gangnam Han River District.

Meet the Casts of Strong Woman Do Bong Soon Spin-off Series