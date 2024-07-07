" Strong is Beautiful" Racy Lingerie Ad Featuring Olympic Rugby Stars Slammed as 'Sexist' and 'Regressive'

The "Strong Is Beautiful" campaign by Bluebella, a London-based underwear brand, has faced criticism for being "sexist" and "regressive." The campaign features Team GB rugby players Celia Quansah, Ellie Boatman, and Jasmin Joyce, set to compete in the Paris Olympics. The athletes are shown in lingerie, socks, and rugby boots, leaping and tossing a ball.

Bluebella claimed the campaign aimed to highlight female strength and challenge the notion that "strength and femininity are mutually exclusive." However, the campaign received backlash online. Critics argue it is more about selling lingerie than promoting sports for girls. One online comment stated, "This isn't a campaign to get girls into sports, it's a campaign to sell lingerie."

Women in Sport, a charity cited by Bluebella, expressed discomfort with being mentioned without prior knowledge. CEO Stephanie Hilborne told the Daily Express, "We don't believe sexy lingerie and discussions about teenage girls dropping out of sport should be in the same campaign." She emphasized that showcasing athletes' strength, resilience, and skill is crucial for inspiring girls to stay in sports.

Other athletes, including swimmer Sharron Davies and marathon runner Mara Yamauchi, also criticized the campaign. Davies called it "extremely regressive," while Yamauchi labeled it "exploitative, demeaning, sexist, regressive rubbish."

A Bluebella spokesperson defended the campaign, saying it aims to celebrate strong female bodies traditionally ignored by the lingerie industry. They acknowledged different perspectives and emphasized their intention to empower women. Despite the backlash, Bluebella remains proud of the featured athletes and the ongoing conversation around their campaign.