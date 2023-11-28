Street Dance Girls Fighter 2 Episode 2: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Street Dance Girls Fighter 2 episode 2 will air on TVING on Tuesday (November 21) at 10:00 pm KST. The spin-off of Street Woman Fighter will introduce new contestants in the second episode. Kang Daniel will reprise his role as the MC of the show. Six master leaders will join him as the mentors in episode 2. People in Korea can watch the first episode live online on TV.

People from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, India, Singapore, Japan, France, Kuwait, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, UAE, China, Taiwan, Sweden, Denmark, Switzerland, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, South Africa, Philippines, Ireland, and the UK, can watch the variety show on the official YouTube channel of MNET, and streaming platforms.

Here is everything about Street Dance Girls Fighter episode 2, like the air dates, previews, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate and Streaming Details

Street Dance Girls Fighter 2 will air its next episode on TVING on Tuesday (November 28) at 10:00 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the second episode live online on TV. People from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, India, Singapore, and the UK, can watch the variety show on the official YouTube channel of MNET and streaming platforms.

Here are the International Air Timings of Street Dance Girls Fighter 2 Episode 2:

US - 8:00 am

Canada - 8:00 am

Australia - 11:30 pm

New Zealand - 2:00 pm

Japan - 10:00 pm

Mexico - 7:00 am

Brazil - 10:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:00 pm

India - 6:30 pm

Indonesia - 8:00 pm

Singapore - 9:00 pm

China - 9:00 pm

Europe - 2:00 pm

France - 2:00 pm

Spain - 2:00 pm

UK - 1:00 pm

South Africa - 2:00 pm

Philippines - 9:00 pm

Malaysia - 9:00 pm

Masters

The masters of Street Dance Girls Fighter 2 took the stage on fire with their dance steps when they entered the platform in episode 1. Here are the masters of this season:

Jam Republic: LaTrice, Kirsten, and Audrey

Hook: Sung Ji Yeon, Aiki, and Odd

1Million: Harimu, Lia Kim, and Lee Yoo Jung

MANNE QUEEN: Yoonji, Funky Y, and Redlic

LACHICA: Simeez, Rian, and Gabee.

BEBE: Tatter, Bada, and Lasher

Participants

The production team has expanded the geographical locations of the participants this time. They introduced female high school students from different countries as contestants. Another highlight of this season is individual participation. Only dance crews were eligible to participate in season 1. But the production team gave a chance to individual contestants this time. The participants can be from any part of the world.

"I think dance is the most wonderful way to communicate even without a language. K-pop is also popular worldwide, and after seeing young people dancing to K-pop, I thought, what would it be like to meet a Korean dancer? That is why we decided to do it globally this time and prepared," producing director Hwang Seong Ho shared.

The winning teams and their masters were as follows: